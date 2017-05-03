Everyone is totally freaked out over this viral optical illusion.

We don’t mean to alarm you, but the girl in this photo appears to have a very, very long limb and we’re a little concerned.

At first glance, the image of Tabitha looks completely normal: just a bunch of normal friends having a normal night out at a normal club.

But on closer inspection the picture is anything but normal. Specifically, the apparent length of Tabitha’s arm is NOT OKAY.

We have a lot of questions for Tabitha and her extra-long arm.

Firstly, how do you buy clothes? Do you have to buy two long-sleeve shirts, cut the sleeve off one and then sew it on the other so your six-foot-arm long is properly covered?

Can you reach really high things?

Does it...hurt?

Unfortunately, our questions will never be answered because the image is actually a trick of the eye. You know, one of those photos that takes the world by storm after it's posted on Twitter.

The image was actually posted on Twitter by Tabitha's sister, Eleanor Bailey, who understandably captioned the snap, "My sister's arm in this club photo looks about 6ft long I'm crying".

The image was soon flooded with comments from confused viewers.

"I can't trace who owns the hand," wrote one, while another added, "This is brilliant...20mins later I'm still confused".

via GIPHY

Still can't see it?

It seems the blonde-haired Tabitha has her right arm wrapped around the back of her friend. The stray hand actually belongs to the woman on the far left of the image, whose elbow is bent.

The fact that all three are wearing black has caused the bizarre optical illusion.

So there you have it, folks. Tabitha is all okay. Our brains after failing to erase the image of a terrifyingly long arm? Not so much.