All the evidence Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are, in fact, dating.

It was only a few weeks ago that the internet was alight with rumours about a certain breakup: Singer Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal (aka, our 2020 crush, Connell from Normal People).

The pair have kept their union pretty under wraps in recent years, but it was believed they'd become engaged towards the end of last year.

Now it appears Bridgers has a new man, none other than actor and comedian Bo Burnham.



The internet is full of sleuths thanks to an Instagram post, song lyrics and a bunch of public sightings.

Here's all the evidence:

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's past relationships.

Before we get into the rumours, let's do a quick recap of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's dating history because this is where things get... confusing.

Bridgers and Mescal reportedly began dating back in 2020 after they shared a flirty Twitter exchange in May.

That month, Bridgers posted a Tweet sharing how she felt after watching Normal People.

"Finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait," she wrote.

The actor then replied, "I'm officially dead", before Bridgers wrote back, "nooo don’t die your so talented aha".

The couple have continued to keep their relationship private over the years, however, Mescal did open up about his unnamed girlfriend in a November 2020 interview with GQ Magazine.

"To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her," he told the publication.

Months later, the internet lost its collective mind when rumours started swirling that the pair were engaged.

In April, an unnamed source told The Sun Bridgers introduced Mescal as her "fiancé" at Coachella.

Then in November, The Guardian published a profile of Mescal which casually mentioned the pair were engaged.

They publication later retracted the statement, explaining, "An earlier version said that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were now engaged; this had been reported elsewhere but has not in fact been confirmed by the couple."

Neither Bridgers nor Mescal have confirmed the engagement rumours.

Then there's Bo Burnham.

The comedian and actor has been dating his longtime girlfriend and filmmaker Lorene Scafaria.

The pair, who began dating in 2013, have been very private about their relationship.

In 2019, Burnham publicly thanked Scafaria when he won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay for Eighth Grade.

"To my girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria, who’s here… she’s a writer-director, and I was inspired to do this by watching her work, so thank you," he said at the time.



Bo Burnham and Lorene Scafaria attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Image:Amy Sussman/Getty.

The rumours.

So why do people think Bridgers and Burnham are dating?

In December, gossip page DeuxMoi claimed Bridgers and Mescal had supposedly broken up.

That same month, Bridgers featured in SZA's new song 'Ghost in the Machine', where she appears to sing about an argument that took place at The Ludlow Hotel in New York City.

"You said all of my friends are on my payroll/You're not wrong, you're an assh---," she sings in the song. "Screaming at you in the Ludlow/I was yours for free."

She also sings about being "on my own in an airport bar or hotel lobby".

In an interview with , Bridgers said the lyrcis were written recently, leaving some fans to speculate she was signing about her split from Mescal.

Then - just to add to the confusion - Bridgers was seen kissing The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in a photo he shared on Instagram days after the song's release.

In the photo, the pair are kissing in front of none other than... Burnham.

"Gay Poets Society," he captioned the post.

The photographic evidence.

Outside of all the rumours, Bridgers and Burnham have been spotted out in public together a number of times.

On November 17, the pair was seen at a restaurant in Malibu, according to the Daily Mail.

A month later, the singer and actor were seen sitting next to each other at a comedy show in New York City.

Most recently, they were photographed boarding a flight together at Los Angeles Airport on January 13.

Neither of the parties have confirmed the rumours and until they do, the internet is still very much in detective mode.

Feature Image: Instagram@phoebebridgers/@trumanblack/Getty.