News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

politics

Just the 16 best Twitter reactions to WTF just happened in parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of tomorrow, Australia may have a potato for prime minister, and precisely no one is okay.

After contesting Malcolm Turnbull in a failed leadership challenge on Tuesday, Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Border Protection, Lord Voldemort Peter Dutton announced on Wednesday he would be challenging Turnbull again.

Then, on Thursday morning, key cabinet ministers Mathias Cormann, Mitch Fifield and Michaelia Cash said they will back Dutton in a leadership spill.

While Australians rummage through their belongings, locate their passports, and pack up their homes in preparation for their mass exodus to New Zealand, they’ve also shared their thoughts on Twitter about WTF just went down in parliament.

Don’t know what’s happening in Canberra? Mamamia Out Loud speaks to the woman who broke the #libspill story, Sharri Markson….

Tags: australian-news , news-3 , politics

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Rush 2 years ago

Is Clementine Ford saying she suspects Peter Dutton of being one of the Slitheen?

Peter Ravenscroft 2 years ago

What is a conburrow anyway, and how do you extinguish one if it spontaneously combusts?

MORE COMMENTS