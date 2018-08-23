Just the 16 best Twitter reactions to WTF just happened in parliament.

By the end of tomorrow, Australia may have a potato for prime minister, and precisely no one is okay.

After contesting Malcolm Turnbull in a failed leadership challenge on Tuesday, Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Border Protection, Lord Voldemort Peter Dutton announced on Wednesday he would be challenging Turnbull again.

Then, on Thursday morning, key cabinet ministers Mathias Cormann, Mitch Fifield and Michaelia Cash said they will back Dutton in a leadership spill.

While Australians rummage through their belongings, locate their passports, and pack up their homes in preparation for their mass exodus to New Zealand, they’ve also shared their thoughts on Twitter about WTF just went down in parliament.

Don’t know what’s happening in Canberra? Mamamia Out Loud speaks to the woman who broke the #libspill story, Sharri Markson….

