real life

The worst part of owning a dog is a decision no one wants to make.

The other day my vet looked at me kindly, and if we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic I know she would have put her arms around me. 

"I’m going to give you a form to take a look at," she said, "it has a list that you and your family can go through to see when it’s time."

My eyes filled with tears as they have every time we’ve been to the vet recently. 

Watch: To Dogs. Our best friends.

Henry was sitting on my lap, I was sitting on the floor behind the vet surgery. 

Vet visits aren’t the same since social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions came into being, we used to sit together on the chairs in reception trying to see if there was any toy they stocked that my very spoiled dog didn’t already own. 

We used to chat with the receptionist about how sweet Henry is and how much nicer he was at home than at the vet (he never really loved the vet).

But it’s not just COVID that’s changed the vet visits. Sitting outside on the cold hard floor, me in lotus position, him trying to make himself comfortable; he doesn’t even seem to care that we’re at the vet. 

He doesn’t care there are no toys around. I think back to just months ago when he would greet anyone who came to our house with a happy dance and a squished plush animal, squeaker removed, that he had recovered from his overflowing toy box. 

It’s not just that we aren’t allowed visitors any longer - he doesn’t look at his toys anymore. I’s like he doesn’t even know they’re there.

Listen to Mamamia's parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess. On this episode, Dr Katrina Warren talks about living with pets and kids.


He’s lost the ability to go for long walks or to walk up the stairs at all. 

His heart is weak and his trachea is collapsing. His breathing is laboured and he coughs like a pack-a-day smoker. 

He’s got arthritis and his beautiful little body is covered in what they call ‘age spots’ that look like huge cauliflower-shaped warts. We used to laugh that we loved him ‘warts and all’. 

But we don’t laugh about him as much as we used to.

We still love him as much as we used to, maybe even more. It’s like that with a pet, isn’t it? 

You love them so much when you get them and you think you could never love them more. And then they settle in your heart and the love you have for them spreads through you and the more time you spend with them the more you love them.

I have never spent as much time with anyone as I have with Henry, even during my reign as helicopter mum of my son. 

Henry has been at my side for his entire life and I can’t think of a love quite like the love we share. I’m not even going to try to put it into words because there are no words.

But now the vet has given me the form and my husband and I run through the checklist almost every day hoping for different results.

Does he still want to play?

Does he respond to our presence?

Does he enjoy the same activities as before?

Does he have more bad days than good days?

And on and on and it goes, the two of us trying to come up with a score indicating he still has a good quality of life. Because some days he’s still so happy. But some days he’s not.

Image: Supplied.

How do we get to decide how much misery he should have to endure before we make the call? We don’t want him to suffer at all, but on the other hand, we’d never put a happy dog to sleep.

He almost has to suffer to qualify not to suffer anymore.

I know the kindest thing I can, and will do when it’s time, is relieve him of any pain or discomfort - but it feels like the cruellest thing I can imagine doing to myself, my husband and my son.

It’s taken me almost his whole life to uncover the downside to having a dog. And for the next however long he has I’m going to continue allowing my heart to expand so that even after he’s gone, my heart is in the shape of a dog that has shaped my family, and my life, for the last sixteen years.

This post first appeared on Medium and has been republished with full permission. 

You can find more of Lana Hirschowitz on Medium, Facebook or  Instagram.

Feature Image: Supplied/Lana Hirschowitz.

Top Comments

shatra98 18 hours ago
It is a hard decision to make. We are having to make this at the moment for our cat that we have had for 19 years. He was a very young kitten when he came into our lives. has moved with us many times, even flying from West coast to the East coast and back again. He has arthritis, dementia, thyroid problem, an open sore that will not heal and dental problems. Late May after a vet visit when the vet asked if we had thought of putting him down, he had a bad weekend. I had said to the vet I wanted him to have his birthday then that bad weekend when he could hardly move. It seemed like the vet increasing his thyroid meds must had saved his life then. He is at the moment still moving around but slower and letting his presents be know. 
At least we have the choose for our pets to put them in a better place.  
mamamia-user-620223566 a day ago
It is amazingly hard and heartbreaking. I lost both my old men in 2020 (as if the pandemic wasn’t enough!) one at the start of the year and the other at towards the end. One got sick so suddenly and passed away, and whilst it was shocking, we really didn’t have to make any decision about it. But my second boy, he was getting weaker and weaker, similar to your situation. I didn’t want to have him suffer, but equally, if he was still happy and had quality of life, then I couldn’t make that decision. 

Awfully I almost started to wish he would fall asleep at night and not wake up, just so I didn’t have to make the call. Eventually he couldn’t get up one day and I knew it was time. 

It was so, so hard. He had been with me through my wedding, babies being born (as had our second, but after we got married and before kids), subsequent separation, moving multiple times and other milestone events. Those boys helped me through so much. 

The one thing that did give me peace was knowing that they had lived amazing full lives. I can’t imagine loosing a dog after only a few years. 

But you do get better at not having them with you. It still hurts, but each day gets a bit easier as with any kind of grief. And knowing they are at peace and not in any kind of pain. 
MORE COMMENTS