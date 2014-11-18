Peppa Pig is being sued by a women named Gabriella Goat.

Yes, we’re for real.
An Italian woman named Gabriella Goat is reportedly demanding 100,000 Euros ($143,000 AUD) in compensation after being “teased and made an object of scorn,” thanks to a Peppa Pig character.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Gabriella Capra, whose last name means goat in Italian, claims that since the introduction of the character to the series in 2012, “She has been the frequent object of derisive jokes by friends and colleagues.”
According to the National Foundation of Consumers, who is representing Gabriella in the civil suit, she has decided to protect her name by seeking compensation which she will reportedly donate to charity.
Peppa Pig is hugely in popular in Italy, where the character appears as Gabriella Capri, and has even inspired an upcoming theme park.
But it's clear that not everyone is a fan.
The trouble reportedly began after the Italian version of the “Holiday in the Sun” episode aired in Italy earlier this year. For those who haven't kept up to date with the Peppa universe, the episode features Peppa and her family on holiday in Italy where she meets allegedly offensive character.
“Hello. I am Gabriella Goat. Baaaaa,” says baby goat character in our version of the show. In the Italian version, the character says “Buon giorno, sono Gabriella Capra. Baaaaa.”
Mmmm, offensive indeed.
The Peppa Pig controversies are never ending it seems.
And if you have a little one who is obsessed with Peppa Pig SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for party inspiration...Rock Candy Apple Cookies Peppa Pig Princess Wands Grandpa Pig's Fruit Rain Clouds Peppa Cookies Peppa Pig Push Pops Dinosaur Sprinkles Bread Peppa Pig Party Hats Rainy Day Decoration Peppa Pig Pink Jelly Jars Apple Cookies Peppa Pig Birthday Banner George's Jelly Beans Peppa Pig Cake Pops Peppa Pig Picnic Cake Princess Peppa Pig Wand Pops Peppa Pig Pink Jelly Cups Flower Garden Cupcakes Zoe Zebra's Terrific Truffles Apple Cookie Tree Muddy Water
Like this? Try these:
They just did THIS to Peppa Pig.