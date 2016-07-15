Being different is a beautiful thing but sometimes our differences make us a little uncomfortable, a little ashamed and not very willing to share.

A community of people have come together to let it all out and share the weirdest things about their body.

The tricks and tips of the ‘weird’ club were exchanged on online forum Reddit after one user asked:

“What’s the weirdest thing about your body?”

Down There – Don’t Care

“I have hair on the penis up until close to the tip, and i have to pluck it out every week.”

“My dick is close to micro size when flaccid but is a normal 6.5 in erect.”

“One of my labia is quite larger than the other. I’m like Nemo, it’s my lucky fin ;) .”

“I only have one ball. The left one got tangled up somehow during development and died off as far as i know.”

“I have comically oversized testicles. I only found this out a few years ago when I started dating my current girlfriend; nobody ever said anything before that. Now everybody who sees them comments on this.”

“I have two pee-holes.. they’re right next to each other and pee comes out of both.”

An Uncommon Common

“My left boob is 2 cup sizes larger then the right. I know it’s common for them to be slightly different, but come on, nature!”

“I have a blue dot on my butt. It’s a birthmark called a “Mongolian spot”, is usually only found on Asians, and almost always fades after puberty. I’m 21 and white with no known Asian ancestry and it’s still there!”

Face Blindness

“Brains are part of the body, right? I have Prosopagnosia (face blindness), which means that I do not recognise or remember faces. I can look at someone, turn around, turn back, and I won’t recognise their face. I don’t recognise my coworkers, friends, or family by face. I have a lot of funny stories related to this…”

Ghost Baby Kicks

"I had a baby two years ago and I can still feel kicking in my lower abdomen. Freaks me out a lot but the doctor says it's normal and could stay for a while."

Allergic to Sweat

"If it's anything like me, you break out in a rash and it stays to chafe. I once let it get so bad that my body started producing goo in my armpits and mushroom like infections. Safe to say, after that, I got treatment ASAP."

The not-so Belly Button

"My belly button is about a half inch off center. When I was pregnant with my son it decided to migrate.... further. By the time I had him it was all the way on the left side of my belly."

Sleazy Sneezy

"When I have certain sexual thoughts, I get an involuntary sneeze reaction. It's not all sexual thoughts, just the ones I find inappropriate."

Born with it

"I have a perfectly smooth mushroom shaped, skin colored mole on the side of my head and I've had it since birth. My mom says it looks like a penis, you know, nice stuff that moms say."

"I have one attached and one unattached earlobe."

A Hairy Situation

"On the left side of my head, above my ear, I've developed a random bald spot slightly larger than the diameter of a quarter. Coincidentally, right below my right shoulder, I have a thick patch of back hair about the same size (my back is otherwise hairless). It's like a whole community of hair just said "fuck it" and moved to my body's equivalent of Florida."

"I have this hair above my elbow that grows to like 4 centimetres long overnight."