Sylvia Jeffreys was one pink top away from jacket-gate hilarity this morning.

Morning television host Sylvia Jeffreys crossed over to reporter Jess Millward in Brisbane on The Today Show this morning when she saw a familiar sight.

In fact, you could say it was almost like looking in the mirror.

Turns out Millward and Jeffreys were wearing the exact same light pink peplum top, but this time there wasn’t a jacket in sight.

Reporting on the heatwave about to hit Australia's East Coast, Jeffreys made a joke about it being not jacket weather.

"I hope no-one leaks what you just said to me in the break!" responded Millward.

"Great minds think alike," Jeffreys captioned a reaction photo of the pair on Instagram after the show.

In fact, Perth viewers would also have seen presenter Tracy Vo in the same top but a slightly different colour.

As have plenty of other familiar faces from your TV screens.

It's proof that it looks good on just about everybody.

Unfortunately, as it's from last year it's not currently available in stores so if you can't raid the Channel Nine wardrobe department, try Ebay.