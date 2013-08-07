Offspring. Oh. My. God.

I just….I can’t…..I don’t…….how can…..

I just knew it was going to be Patrick.

The Nina/Patrick storyline had kind of run its course. They’d resolved all their problems. They were happy. And that’s never a recipe for a successful new season for a show that needs forward momentum and twists and turns. Compelling plots require drama.

Patrick had to go to free up Nina for season 5.

Pragmatic. Brutal. But true.

It wasn’t just that though. According to an interview with the show’s creator John Edwards in Fairfax papers:

“When Le Nevez signed up for Offspring, his growing profile in the US meant that his commitment to Offspring would “always be a minute-to-minute thing”, says Banks. “We had to lure him back. He’s been prolonging his time here. It’s not so much that his profile grew and he left. It’s more that we’ve been living on borrowed time throughout the whole process and we’re lucky we’ve had as much of him as we have.” “We’ve tried to go forward with stories that might be unconventional in a romantic comedy story. For example, going ahead with the pregnancy, normally that wouldn’t happen in a rom-com. We deliberately wanted to go into new territory, just go where the characters would take us. The issue of mortality was new and we thought we should do it.”