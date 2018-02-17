Excuse us, but you really need to see this Adelaide woman's pantry.

Hi there.

Just popping in to share a piece of totally unimportant and trivial (but, you know, weirdly sexual) news: A woman in Adelaide has the pantry of your dreams.

It’s quite literally better than porn. Which isn’t hard, but still.

Iryna Federico, who clearly puts more love and care into her pantry than we do into our…selves, told Today Tonight that building the perfect pantry was no overnight feat.

“I’m a very systematic person. It’s quite funny, I work in systems engineering, ‘cos everyone at work is like this is, you know, early conceptual design at its peak,” she said.

“When we decided we were going to build this house, I just had the builder take out all the shelving and everything and just leave a blank room. I knew it would be cheaper if I did it myself.”

Click through the gallery below to see Iryna’s pantry…

The layout means Iryna and her husband Dom can also keep track of exactly what they have, which saves them hundreds of dollars a year.

“We like to see exactly where our money goes, so when you do the groceries and you can kind of bulk shop because we obviously have the means to store it.”

While le internet trolls have told Iryna she’s “somebody who needs to get a life”, the joy she gets from neatly stacked shelving and tupperware is too great to care.

The trolls are kidding themselves, Iryna. You do you.

BRB, having an organisational orgasm.

For more from Iryna, check out her Facebook page From Great Beginnings.