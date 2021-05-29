News
parent opinion

'They say it takes a village to raise a baby. But my phone is eerily silent.'

We’re told it takes a village to raise a baby, but if you’re one of the first of your friends to have a baby, how does one find said 'village'? 

We’re warned about how lonely it is once the visitors stop coming and your partner goes back to work. In my case, I had my baby in the middle of the pandemic, so I didn't have visitors in the first place. And instead of getting countless messages throughout the day, my phone is eerily silent. 

We’re told to find 'mum friends' because they get it. We're told that your pre-baby friends will probably fall away. I always assumed that this stemmed from the mother’s side. I thought the mother would be too busy with the baby, or wouldn't feel up to it, or couldn’t relate to her friends anymore because she’d moved into a new life stage. In my experience, it came from the friends. It was complete radio silence.

"We’d love to meet him when you’re ready," they'd say. But I never heard from them again.

"I had my baby in the middle of the pandemic, so I didn't have visitors in the first place." Image: Supplied.

I tried to organise catch-ups, but they ended up being on the only weekend that everyone was busy - if they even engaged with the Facebook event at all. 

It left me wondering, where are the friends who showed up at my baby shower, gushing over me and offering to babysit? Was it only good in theory? How did I have enough friends to have two medium-sized baby showers, in two cities, before my son was born, but now most of them have not even met him?

There were no mothers' groups during the pandemic. I turned to new apps like Peanut where you can connect with other mums in your area (like Bumble for mums). You can match with people but, like many Bumble matches, many don’t message you or engage in any way.

If you’re lucky to be added to a mothers' group, it only takes a few months before people simply start ghosting. 

Watch: What you're like as a new mum, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

So, what do you do next? 

Remember the countless articles that asked how you make friends as an adult? Throw in a mini human who requires constant care and attention, and who is unpredictable. 

Now try to get out of the house looking somewhat okay - because looking decent is so far down the list of priorities - to go meet some new people who also have these mini humans and try to hold a conversation. 

I’m still searching to find my tribe. Don’t get me wrong, I have great friends. They just don’t live where I do so while they are simply a message away, they can’t come and help me out, or babysit, or meet up for coffee. 

To those who have left me behind, I am certain that there is no ill intent here. They probably just don’t think that I have the time to catch up. I must be tired or too busy or sleep-deprived or overwhelmed with visitors or tired. 

To be fair, I am tired, but I also spend my entire day talking to a seven-month-old whose conversation skills aren't great. 

I love my new role as a mum. But while my husband got to keep most of his friends, mine disappeared.

Feature image: Supplied. 

Top Comments

susan.v.miles 4 hours ago
I have certainly been happy to babysit my siblings children when little but would draw the line at offering this to friends & their kids. My dearest friend will employ her paid babysitter so we can catchup and she can have adult conversation. It’s her call and I’d have no drama if her daughter comes along, but having met her educated/talented babysitter (post grad child development!) she is in way better and fun hands than hanging with mum and auntie Suz!!
mamamia-user-482898552 6 hours ago 1 upvotes
 I love my new role as a mum. But while my husband got to keep most of his friends, mine disappeared.
 I'm willing to wager that none of your husband's friends are subject to an expectation that they assist in bringing up your child and keeping your house clean. I think perhaps this is why some female friendships go by the wayside when kids come along - the expectation that simply because we are women, we should be interested and involved in the rearing of children and the maintenance of the marital home. If, as a new Mum, you want and need your friends to be babysitters and domestic helpers, you may find that your friends may be less than willing to fulfil that role. 
daijobou 13 hours ago 2 upvotes
@mamamia-user-482898552 wow that s insane, I’ve never asked any of my friends to clean my house or babysit, and I’ve never been asked either despite having kids later. Is this really a thing?
rush 13 hours ago
@daijobou never had anyone wanting me to help clean their house, but I definitely have family members who only ever call when they need someone to babysit! 
That's the advice we're all given when someone has a baby, that they'll be struggling in the first few days/weeks/months, so you should go visit them and watch the baby while they have a shower, or do the dishes/chuck a load of washing on to help them out. @mamamia-user-482898552 makes a good point, I doubt the husbands single, childless friends are being given that same advice. 
mamamia-user-482898552 12 hours ago
@daijobou It's alluded to in this article. Indeed, when you read stuff about new parents, visitors are often advised to bring food, offer to run errands, do a load of laundry or look after the baby while Mum has a shower etc. Whilst I get that new parents are often overwhelmed and might appreciate a helping hand, this "it takes a village to raise a child" thing kind of takes liberties about what the village wants to do! And let's face it - the "village" is actually code for "women" in this context. I just find it an interesting social distinction - men seem to find it easier to maintain their relationships once they have children - we should be thinking more about why that is.
