NEWS: Paedophiles are importing life-like child sex dolls - and the law can do nothing.

It appears that child sex offenders have been importing life-like sex dolls that resemble 12 year old girls – and may get away with it via a legal loophole.

It seems the possession of these dolls (sold as “beautiful girl sex doll for men”) may not actually be illegal as the current definition of child abuse material does not currently include a 3D object.

A Sydney man was charged yesterday with owning a doll that was allegedly in the shape of a girl “12 to 14 years of age” that had a “removable silicon genital insert”, but his solicitor says that the law can’t touch him.

Federal Police found the doll in the man’s bed when they raided the man’s home last year. Police say that the doll was dressed in a satin nightgown and was purchased from the Australian arm of a Chinese website for $3667.

The accused man told police he played dress-ups with the doll “then put it in my bed [and used] it as a hug pillow when I sleep”.

The accused man plans to argue that the Crimes Act (NSW) defines child abuse material as videos, images and literature but does not include physical objects like his doll, which is 132cm tall and weighs about 30kg.

His lawyer, Benjamin Goh, told the Daily Telegraph that the legal definition of “child abuse material” would need to be changed to include three ­dimensional inanimate objects before his client can be convicted.

Victims of Crime Assistance League spokesman Howard Brown said the law must be changed immediately because unless the legal definition is amended, “it won’t matter how ­repulsed a judge or a magistrate is” by the dolls.

The Australian website that sold the dolls has been shut down and the Chinese website where they were once found has removed them from sale after concerted efforts from campaigners in the USA.