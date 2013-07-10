ozGossip: Jodhi Meares and Jon Stevens engaged

Model and swimwear designer Jodhi Meares is engaged to former Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens; Jennifer Hawkins drops in on Fifi Box and baby Trixie; and Jesinta Campbell admits to having a breast enhancement. Catch up on the latest Australian celebrity news here. by ALEX LILLY, JO ABI & KAHLA PRESTON

Jodhi Meares engaged to Jon Stevens

Model and swimwear designer Jodhi Meares is engaged to Jon Stevens, former frontman of Aussie bands Noiseworks and INXS.

Jesinta Campbell admits to breast augmentation

Former Miss Universe Australia Jesinta Campbell has confessed to having a boob job as a teenager - but says if she had her time over she would

Girl time at the Box Household

It's not every day that the host of Australia's Next Top Model just pops round for a cup of tea...

Imagine how Kylie Minogue feels seeing this pic of her boyfriend

Meet Kylie Minogue's model boyfriend Andres Valencoso. Can you see him?

Charlotte's botox rant

OzGossip: Grant Hackett dating again

Grant Hackett dating again

Grant Hackett is dating again, just weeks before the one year anniversary of his divorce from Candice Alley.

The not-so-single Bachelor...

You know the saying 'too good to be true'?

Nikki Phillips opens up about her cervical cancer

Model Nikki Phillips has spoken to Cleo magazine about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2009.

Rachael Finch's ambiguous baby shower

Everything was pretty in pink and blue for Rachael Finch's baby shower, an intimate affair with friends and family in Sydney.

Rebel Wilson's rebellious imposter

Rebel Wilson has told Kyle and Jackie O that an Australian woman stole her personality last week - to get away with her drunken crimes.

Is Mel Doyle Sunrise's new entertainment correspondant?

Doyle, whose resignation from Sunrise made headlines earlier this month, has stepped in as the show's entertainment

Sunrise ratings slump following Melissa Doyle's departure

We're not the only ones missing Mel.