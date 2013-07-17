The latest Australian celebrity news

ozGossip: Bindi Irwin wants 11-year-old girls on birth control

Bindi Irwin wants 11-year-old girls on birth control

Bindi Irwin has never been shy to speak up.

Kate Ritchie: stars should be proud of their Home and Away history

Home and Away original Kate Ritchie says stars should show more gratitude for their time on the

The Chantoozies are back!

Remember '80s girl band The Chantoozies?

He's Australian royalty and he's just announced some exciting baby news

The Voice stars flop in the charts

They seemed to be on the brink of stardom during their final appearances on The Voice but their stars are quickly fading.

Another Home and Away star on the brink of international fame

See Isla Fisher and Melissa George?

Pregnant Rachael Finch sparks rumours of an early birth

Rachael Finch who is eight months pregnant sparked rumours that she'd given birth early when she was spotted pushing a pram.