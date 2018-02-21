News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Thousands of people are gathering in Melbourne to say "Wow" like Owen Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes I bloody LOVE the human race.

This is one of those times.

Melbourne has just out-Melbourned itself.

On February 26, thousands of Melburnians are gathering together in Federation Square to say “Wow!” like Owen Wilson.

Yes this is a thing that’s happening, and yes it’s an absolutely glorious time to be alive.

You see, old mate Wilson loves to say “wow”. In fact, he says it so many times some very hilarious people on the internet have become obsessed with it.

They’ve tweeted about it, created video compilations of it, and now they’ve decided to meet in person so they can reenact it… and we’re all invited.

Here’s a lil’ compilation of Wilson saying “wow”…

If you’d like to prepare yourself for the big event, here’s a few tips:

  • Owen Wilson’s “Wows” are pretty damn special. You might not be able to perfect it straightaway.
  • Wilson prefers a slight elongation on the second W.
  • Sometimes he whispers his “Wows” when he is really… wowed.

Anyhoo, here are the deets if you’d like to go along:

Where: Federation Square

When: Monday 26 February, 6pm-8pm

Why: Just because

You can join the Facebook event page to find out more. Go on, you know you want to.

Tags: celebrity , owen-wilson , rogue , the-binge

Related Stories

Recommended