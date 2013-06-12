News
Ouch! 10 break-up letters that make us wince

There are many ways to write a "you cheating love rat!" letter but we must say, these are some of the most creative we've seen. When it comes to breaking up, which style letter do you think you would go with? There's the:

…interactive letter:

imgur.com

 

…the grand gesture:

tucsonweekly.com

 

…the philosophical letter (the drawing is a nice touch):

funnyordie.com 

 

…the overly-complementary letter:

funnyordie.com

 

…the very thorough letter: 

cupofzup.com

 

…the social media update:

happyplace.com

 

…the impersonal personal: 

cupofzup.com

 

…the pizza to soften the blow:

happyplace.com

 

…or, the simple post-it:

lionsdenu.com

Hey, breaking up is hard to do so you might as well make it interesting, right?

