From slicked-back topknots to metallic eyes: The best beauty looks at the 2022 Oscars.

The 2022 Oscars. They're here. Are you excited? Intrigued? We sure are. CAN YOU TELL?
Because we're officially *ready* to froth over all that delicious beauty inspo served up on the red carpet.
*Squeals*.
Watch: Let's all just quickly make you re-live Debra Messing's awkward Golden Globes interview from a few years back. Post continues below.
That's why we've pulled together a round-up of all the best hair and makeup moments on the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars. From slicked-back topknots to metallic eyes, here are the very best celebrity beauty looks.
Scroll on!
Jessica Chastain.
Lupita Nyong'o.
Lily James.
Vanessa Hudgens.
Zendaya.
Laverne Cox.
Nicole Kidman.
Amy Schumer.
Mila Kunis.
Kirsten Dunst.
Zoe Kravitz.
Demi Singleton.
Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Billie Eilish.
Caitriona Balfe.
Ariana DeBose.
What's your favourite look from the 2022 Oscars? Share with us in the comment section below.
Feature image: Getty; Instagram/@hungvangoWant to have your voice heard? Plus have the chance to win $100? Take our survey now.