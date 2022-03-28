From slicked-back topknots to metallic eyes: The best beauty looks at the 2022 Oscars.

The 2022 Oscars. They're here. Are you excited? Intrigued? We sure are. CAN YOU TELL?

Because we're officially *ready* to froth over all that delicious beauty inspo served up on the red carpet.

*Squeals*.

Watch: Let's all just quickly make you re-live Debra Messing's awkward Golden Globes interview from a few years back. Post continues below.

That's why we've pulled together a round-up of all the best hair and makeup moments on the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars. From slicked-back topknots to metallic eyes, here are the very best celebrity beauty looks.

Scroll on!

Jessica Chastain.

Image: Getty

Lupita Nyong'o.

Image: Getty.

Lily James.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Zendaya.

Laverne Cox.

Nicole Kidman.

Image: Getty

Amy Schumer.

Image: Getty

Mila Kunis.

Image: Getty

Kirsten Dunst.

Zoe Kravitz.

Demi Singleton.

Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Image: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith

Billie Eilish.

Caitriona Balfe.

Ariana DeBose.

What's your favourite look from the 2022 Oscars? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty; Instagram/@hungvango