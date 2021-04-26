From 'barely there' makeup to old school Hollywood glam: All the beauty looks from the Oscars.

The 2021 Oscars. She's here. IRL. Meaning? No more awkward virtual award ceremonies - HOW GOODZ THAT.

It's been 84 years since we've been able to swoon over celebrities and their red carpet beauty looks and, oh, how we've missed all that delicious hair and makeup inspo. Knowing what's cool and new. Seeing if a cat eye is still the done thing, etc.

Are you excited? We sure are. CAN YOU TELL?

And do you know what's just as good as the red carpet action? Seeing all the juicy stuff that goes on behind-the-scenes.

Cause there's nothing quite as satisfying as seeing all the celebrity glam squads hecticly pulling together their celebrity makeup masterpieces over 2346 hours - the skin prep, the hairstyling, the final touch-ups... Gah. Love it. Pervy as hell.

That's why we're pulling together a round-up of all the best backstage beauty moments AND the final red carpet hair and makeup looks for the 2021 Oscars.

From classic Hollywood glamour to risk-taking eye makeup, sleek centre parts and barely there makeup, here are the best celebrity beauty looks from the 93rd Academy Awards:

Reese Witherspoon.

Image: Getty

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty

Halle Berry.

Image: Getty

Glenn Close.

Image: Getty

Andra Day.

Image: Getty

Alison Brie.

Image: Instagram/ @alisonbrie

Carey Mulligan.

Image: Getty

Zendaya.

Image: Getty

Maria Bakalova.

Regina King.

Image: Getty

Amanda Seyfried.

Image: Getty

Angela Bassett.

Image: Getty

Isla Fisher.

Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri.

Image: Getty

Emerald Fennell.

Image: Getty

Viola Davis.

Image: Getty

H.E.R.

Image: Getty

Tiara Thomas.

Image: Getty

Celeste Waite.

Image: Getty

Chloé Zhao.

Image: Getty

Vanessa Kirby.

Image: Getty

Olivia Colman.

Image: Getty

Rita Moreno.

Image: Getty

Feature image: Getty; @reesewitherspoon

What's your favourite Oscars 2021 celebrity red carpet makeup look?