Grace Kelly was the highest-paid female star in Hollywood. She died with almost nothing.

It was the fairytale wedding of the 1950s. When movie star Grace Kelly wed the handsome Prince Rainier of Monaco, it had all the glamour of Meghan Markle marrying Prince Harry. But a new documentary reveals that Grace paid a high price for her choice of groom.

In a new British doco, Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions, financial expert Gemma Godfrey digs into decades-old documents to find out exactly how Grace went from being the highest-paid female star in Hollywood to dying at the age of 52 with almost nothing to her name.

Grace was born into a wealthy family in Philadelphia. Her father, Jack Kelly, was a triple Olympic champion in rowing who went on to make millions in the building industry. Grace had royal dreams at a young age – “One day I’m going to be a princess,” she famously told her sister Peggy – but once she discovered acting at school, she decided that was what she wanted to do with her life. Her father disapproved of her moving to New York to become an actress, which he reportedly saw as “a slim cut above streetwalker”, but she did it anyway. She supported herself in her acting studies by modelling, making more than $US400 ($AUD526) a week.

Grace struggled to win movie roles early on. Her voice was too high and flat, so she put a clothes peg on her nose and worked on deepening it. She developed her own sense of style – dressing conservatively and wearing white gloves to auditions.

