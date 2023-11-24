Oscar Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp 8 years ago. He might walk free tomorrow.





On the eve of Valentines Day, 2014, Reeva Steenkamp went to bed with her boyfriend Oscar Pistorious.

They were the South Africa's golden couple; Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model and reality TV star, and Pistorius - known as the Blade Runner because of his carbon-fibre prosthetics, whose personal story of overcoming a double amputation to compete in the Olympics against able-bodied runners inspired the world.

South Africa's golden couple. Image Getty..

It would be Steenkamp’s last night alive.

She spent her final moments cowering in fear, locked in Pistorius’ bathroom, before being shot multiple times in the head and body, by the man she loved; the man the world loved.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a bloodied but alive Steenkamp at the bottom of the staircase, covered in towels. Pistorius had apparently carried her down the stairs from the bathroom, after instructing the manager of his gated community to call an ambulance. They found the Blade Runner in the garage, head in hands. His clothes and body were covered in blood, but his hands were clean.

He reportedly told the attending officer he’d washed his hands because they were “covered in blood”.

But the then 25-year-old denied intentionally murdering his girlfriend. Instead Pistorius claimed he thought she was a burglar. He said he’d heard a noise and flew into protection mode - South Africa is, after-all, a country with extremely high crime rates. Seeing the closed toilet door, he claimed he thought the intruder must be inside, and opened fire.

The door, which was riddled with bullet holes, had been bashed open by a cricket bat. Pistorius said he broke into the toilet after discovering Steenkamp wasn’t in bed. But the evidence didn’t support the story, and Pistorius was charged with murder.

The trial that captured the nation.

Streamed live via the internet, the trial captured the nation and the world. Despite the overwhelming evidence against Pistorius, dedicated fans couldn’t believe their beloved Blade Runner could be guilty of murder.

Pistorius was born without fibula bones, resulting in amputation as a baby. His mother has been credited for being the inspiration behind his success, insisting that his disability didn’t define him. His determination and incredible athletic success made him a global household name.

Oscar Pistorius was known as the Blade Runner. Image: Getty

But there was a dark side. He had an aggressive temper by many accounts, and a quiet reputation for controlling women. Steenkamp, on the other hand, was known for her kind nature. Graduating top of her class at university where she studied law, Steenkamp and her mother were passionate advocates for the elimination of violence against women - a sad irony.

Reeva Steenkamp was passionate about ending violence against women. Image: Getty.

Following the fascinating and theatrical trial, Pistorius was found guilty of murder. He was initially sentenced to six years in prison, but the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled he should serve the country’s minimum murder sentence of 15 years. Having already served some time, Pistorius was set to spend another 13 years and five months in jail.

In South Africa, prisoners are automatically eligible for parole after serving half their sentence, and Pistorius appealed for an early release in March. His appeal bid was strongly opposed by Steenkamp’s parents, June and Barry, who have made no secret of their rage towards the man who murdered their daughter.

Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murder. Image: Getty.

The appeal was rejected on the basis Pistorius hadn’t completed the minimum detention period, however it was subsequently ruled that the decision was made in error, leaving Pistorius able to bid for his freedom once again.

On November 24, South African time, a parole board will determine whether Pistorius is “suitable or not for social integration”.

While June Steenkamp has previously said Pistorius “should remain behind bars”, she will not go against his emergency release plea, according to reports. Some commentators have suggested this decision may have been prompted by the death of her husband, Barry, in September.

"I couldn't see myself going without hurting him. I didn't want to go to jail for attacking him. That would have been a great possibility,” she reportedly said earlier this year. "Things haven't got better. It gets worse as time goes by because we miss Reeva every day that she is not here with us."

Despite her decision not oppose the appeal, she is expected to deliver a "powerful" statement at the hearing.

Feature image: Getty