In the first of her Australian speaking events, Oprah Winfrey has revealed she named the son she had at 14.

“I did an interview with a reporter before I came to Australia and she said you should name the baby son who died,” she reportedly said.

“So I have named him, I had a little boy named Canaan. I did have a son. And I named him Canaan because Canaan means new land, new life.”

The boy died a week after his premature birth.

Winfrey, 61, didn’t specify the spelling of the name, and some US media have chosen to spell it Canaan.

Winfrey has spoken in the past about the son she gave birth to when she was 14, but this is the first time she has given him a name.

Her history as a survivor of child sexual assault is well known, and she discussed the issue on stage again last night.

Last night’s Evening with Oprah was held at Rod Laver Arena and attracted a crowd of around 15,000, with some tickets costing $2547.

She reportedly ended the event, which reviews said was a mix of chat, self-help, and Oprah history, with an exhortation to “Take your glory, Melbourne. Take your glory and run!”.