'I'm Mamamia's senior lifestyle writer. Here are the 8 items in my shopping cart right now.'

We've hit that point in the year where it's time to start thinking about what our autumn/winter wardrobes will look like in 2023.

Has our style changed since last year? Are we wearing the same shoes? What trends do we (and don't we) like?

Knowing how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everything from rent to groceries, I'm personally looking for classic pieces to wear throughout the cooler months ahead.

Nothing too trendy or patterned, just staple pieces in neutral colours and styles that rarely date – because that's my money well spent.

So, from the dress I know I'll live in to the chicest designer bag dupe, here's everything I'm eyeing off this April.

Image: Witchery.

Witchery make some of the best quality winter dresses – I bought two of their patterned midis last year and continue to wear them 12 months on.

I recently spotted this similar, but simpler, version and added it to my cart immediately. It's one of those dresses you can dress up or down, pair with most things in your closet, and will never date.

Image: The Iconic.

During the chillier months, denim becomes one of the brightest 'colours' in my wardrobe – and I can see me throwing this shacket over everything.

The oversized shape makes it perfect for layering when it gets cooler and the vintage blue colour just looks cool.

Image: The Iconic.

Because I obviously had to include the matching jeans. Perfect with the shacket or on their own.

Image: Uniqlo.

Before you skip over this, DON'T. It's the best item on my list.

This turtleneck is game-changing. I bought two of them before my winter holiday at Christmas and haven't stopped raving about them since.

I don't know how Uniqlo do it, but these particular HEATTECH tops keeps you warm when outside but are thin and breathable so you don't overheat when inside.

They also look good (I'd wear mine to restaurants with jeans and boots), can be thrown straight in the wash and dryer, and never need ironing.

Image: Marks & Spencer.

This handbag went viral on TikTok and has finally arrived in Australia (!!!).

Known as the dupe for the Celine Box Bag, it comes in khaki, black, tan, pink and white, and costs less than $100. I'm grabbing the khaki before it's gone.

Image: Porter Jewellery.

I've been looking at this bracelet for MONTHS now – I love the chunkiness of it. I'm tossing up between the full gold or two-tone version as I'm thinking about dipping my toes back into silver jewellery again.

Decisions. Decisions.

Image: Ugg Express.

Yep, the Gen Z TikTok girls got me – I'm now after a pair of mini, platform uggs.

Basically, they're cute. And my feet will thank me. That is all.

I Love Linen French Flax Linen Quilt Cover Set in Jade, on sale starting at $202.50.

Image: I Love Linen.

White sheets have been the norm for so long now (it's all I have); but with so many brands making cool colours, why not have some fun with them?

These dark green ones look so cosy (and kinda sexy looking?) for winter. Plus, if something spills on it, I'm less likely to see it.

Winning.

