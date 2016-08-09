The beauty trend Olympic athletes from all over the world are embracing.

With strict rules around the clothing they can wear, competitors at the Olympics are getting creative when it comes to expressing their style and patriotism on the field.

There’s the usual colourful ribbons and obligatory flag flash tattoos, but there’s one beauty trend in particular taking over Rio 2016.

Blink and you’ll miss it, but spy it once and you’ll start to see it everywhere. We’re talking nail art.

Watch: We try out spray on nail polish. Post continues after video.

It’s fun, colourful and it’s being embraced by everyone from the Danish to the British and a fair few Aussies in between.

Leading the charge for the green and gold is BMX legend Caroline Buchanan, who opted for a bright lime green base with varying designs.

Aussie tennis player Daria Gavrilova went for a completely different style on each finger, including the Aussie flag, Olympic rings and logo.

It’s a trend that has no limits when it comes to sport or country of origin.

Portugal’s Francisca Laia signalled she was ready for action.

While Danish swimmer Jeanette Ottesens looked proud of her final result.

Great British sprint kayaker Lani Belcher kept hers simpler with a single accent nail.

You couldn’t miss Italian swimmer Silvia Di Pietro’s neon numbers.

Team GB shooter Amber Hill has already nailed it.

Proving it’s all in the details, US Swimmer Dana Vollmer has her “lucky white” nails prepared.

And fellow swimmer Missy Franklin had her stars and stripes flying (well, from her fingertips at least.)

Even better is the fact that you don’t need Gold medal-worthy athleticism to partake.

Yes, this is one fans can join in on – you just need some polish and a steady hand (or a talented mate).

No, apparently beautifully painted nails won’t make the athletes perform better, but they do look nice, don’t they? Image: Instagram/@sylviadipi.

Did you notice the nail art?

Australian women to look out for at the Rio Olympics.