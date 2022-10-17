A tell-all interview & a 'fired' nanny: The wild new claims about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have come together to condemn claims from their former nanny, who has given a tell-all interview to the Daily Mail about the demise of their relationship.

The information, alleged in an exclusive Daily Mail interview complete with text messages from Wilde and Sudeikis and a quickly deleted shadowy video interview, is vast and concerning. Among the claims, the nanny has questioned the public timeline of their split and recalled Sudeikis lying under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving to visit Styles.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2013. They share two children; son Otis and daughter Daisy and broke up in 2020.

The nanny said she had worked for the couple for three years.

Here are the main takeaways.

Wilde and Sudeikis release joint statement about the nanny's claims.

Following the publication of the Daily Mail story, the former couple have released a joint statement claiming the nanny is sharing untruths and has engaged in an "18 month long campaign of harassing us".

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said.

"Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's split, according to the nanny.

Wilde has said in previous interviews that her relationship with Sudeikis ended early in 2020, however the nanny told the Daily Mail they officially split on November 8 of that year, soon after she began filming Don't Worry Darling.

That is where Wilde met now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The nanny said Wilde moved into a hotel at the start of November, citing on-set COVID protocols, but dumped Sudeikis about a week later.

According to the nanny's story, Sudeikis discovered the full details of the relationship between Wilde and Styles by reading messages on the Apple Watch she had left behind.

He reportedly ranted to the nanny that Wilde had "put the moves on" Styles during a Don't Worry Darling cast dinner.

"On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," she said.

"After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'she left us. She left us!'"

She said he would drink heavily at home and rant to her, saying things like "she's f***ing someone else".

The nanny claimed that Sudekis would also share details of voicemails and texts Wilde had sent saying she loved him, before she was first seen out in public with Styles.

She also claimed that Sudeikis banned any of Styles' music being played around their children.

Jason Sudeikis 'laid under' Olivia Wilde's car to prevent her from seeing Harry Styles, after she made a 'special salad'.

Perhaps the most concerning claim in this story was that on November 15, Wilde was preparing a salad for Styles in the kitchen of their shared home.

The nanny said Sudeikis was so enraged that Wilde was making a salad with her "special dressing" for the singer that he began ranting at her, filming the encounter and then tried to prevent her leaving the home by lying under the car.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," she explained.

"She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you'. And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me'?'

"So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave.

"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

A dispute over whether the nanny resigned or was fired.

On February 1, 2021, while in London filming season two of Ted Lasso, the nanny said Sudeikis fired her because she had been texting with Wilde.

"You're going to get your stuff and get out. Why are you sending her messages?" the nanny said Sudeikis told her.

"Jason, you've been drinking and I can tell that you're drunk. You're very angry and I'm afraid of you," she claimed to have responded.

She said she was then fired by a "drunk and out of control" Sudeikis.

She then went to the five-star Rosewood London hotel, where she stayed for a month with her dog. The bill for this was paid for by Wilde and Sudeikis.

However, she said she was then cut loose without severance pay after she flew back to the United States. The Daily Mail reported she was unable to claim an unemployment payment because both Sudeikis and Wilde claimed she had resigned.

Wilde's representative reiterated this when the Daily Mail reached out.

"I got nothing, nothing at all. I asked about severance pay but they didn't give me anything. It has been terribly difficult for me," the nanny said.

This is just speculation, but it appears highly likely the reason this story has appeared in the Daily Mail is because that is a publication that would pay a high price to sources willing to go on record.

The nanny's final claim was that she had last spoken to Wilde four months ago when she text her to ask about the children and a mediation, to discuss her dismissal.

She said they handled it "like I was a bag of trash being thrown out".

"I texted Olivia [four months ago] and asked if she would be interested in mediating. I said, 'Hi Olivia, hope you're doing well. Miss the children so much'.

"She said 'sending you love' with a heart as if nothing happened. She spoke to somebody and they sent me an email that asked what I wanted to mediate about, and I said my wrongful termination. And to give the kids a proper goodbye and let them know I didn't abandon them.

"She never got back to me," she nanny claimed.

Feature image: Getty.