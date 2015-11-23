“Your professional skills are lacking…”

Olivia Munn is being blamed for her partner, NFL player Aaron Rodgers’ poor on-field performance. And understandably, she’s not happy about it.

Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers, and after three consecutive losses, ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky suggested ‘problems at home’ among the reasons for the quarterback’s poor performance.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget that professional athletes have lives away from the field, and you never know what could be going on in their personal lives,” Demovsky wrote in his article. Munn was not best pleased that Demovsky had made assumptions about the couple’s current status, and took to Twitter to share her discomfort with all the dry, biting wit we have come to expect from the Mortdecai actress.

We know the saying goes you’re not supposed to fight fire with fire. But fighting misinformation with sarcasm seems like a pretty good way to go.

“Playing it fast & loose w/the journalism@RobDemovsky. Your professional skills are lacking… you must be having personal problems at home” the 35 year-old quipped.

A concerned fan told Munn not to “feed” the trolls, and shared some love for the couple. Munn responded:

The trolls to which Munn in referring were all over Twitter last week, one going so far as to say, “I am going to start a “Break up Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn” GoFundMe campaign. Enough is enough. #Packers.” Despite the harsh (and utterly obsurd) nature of the comments, and suggestions that the couple are having problems, Munn was more concerned about the journalists reporting them as fact. She posted the following statement on Twitter on Thursday:

Sadly, Munn isn’t the first partner of a professional athlete to receive this kind of attention, and she probably won’t be the last. In August this year, former test cricketer Ian Healey blamed the WAGs of the Australian Cricket Team for the squad’s poor performance at the Ashes, labeling them a “distraction.”

A sentiment equally as ridiculous as the one directed at Munn.