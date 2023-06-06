Planning a big holiday but struggling with what to pack? We've got you. This week, we asked Melbourne-based Influencer and former Miss Universe Olivia Molly Rogers exactly what is going in her suitcase for her next big trip.

The 31-year-old, who spoke to Mamamia while in Sydney with her new boyfriend Morgan Waterhouse, said she is looking forward to a bit of overseas travel after a very busy few months.

New research from KAYAK found that around a quarter of us are feeling the pressure to make our next holiday an unforgettable one. The research indicates that creating memorable experiences is the main priority for Aussies travelling overseas this year, almost certainly as an antidote to the COVID years.

"It's the year of saying yes to things, especially travel," Rogers agrees.

"I'm not a fan of winter. I love visiting the snow, but I find the cold weather a little depressing over long periods."

Rogers says she plans to head first to Bali so she can relax, recharge and read. But she won't be lonely.

"My mum's coming, I am so happy I can share this with her, she deserves to be spoilt," she said.

"A few friends will visit and my boyfriend will also come over."









Olivia shares five essentials for anyone making the escape to warmer climates.

1. Sets.

The model swears by a set.

"I always pack lots of sets. I did that when I went to Europe a few years ago. I was able to swap around so many outfits and people were like, how did you pack so much, but they actually didn't know I only took one suitcase but it's deceiving."

Olivia is loving the brand Steele for her sets right now, so check out this one if you're in need of a new fit.





2. A trusted moisturiser.

"My go-to moisturiser, particularly when you are spending more time in the warmer weather, I turn to the cult classic Weleda Skin Food, it's one of my most favourite products of all time."

Pick this one up for less than $30 at a Priceline near you.





3. Bikinis.

Need we even explain?

"Yeah, well, obviously, bikinis."

The model will also be packing several sets in the swimwear department, it's another great way to mix and match on a trip.

"My favourite brand for bikinis is Palm, which is owned by a girlfriend of mine."





4. Fake tan.

Fake tan is the best way to look glowing while staying sun safe.

"Fake tan is a must, I don't like laying in the sun and I don't like getting burnt, especially now that I'm getting older. So definitely take some fake tan."





5. Kindle.

"I love to read when I'm away and I never leave without my Kindle, so you've got endless books in one place.

"The book I'm currently reading is really good, except I struggle to find the time to read when I'm working. I'm really looking forward to having more reading time."





Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon. Rogers also shared her plans to keep up her fitness regime while she's abroad, saying that running is 'a great way to see a city'. "When I was in Paris earlier this year I went for runs along the river, it was beautiful," she shares.

The model also uses an app called Time Shifter to help with jetlag. The app helps you monitor when to drink caffeine, take naps and avoid bright lights.

Rogers is also planning to squeeze in a trip to New York in September, before heading over to Japan for Christmas.



Happy travels.

