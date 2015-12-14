A kindergarted teacher has been reportedly stabbed in a school in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, by an Islamic State supporter with a box cutter.

Agence France-Presse reports the teacher was preparing for class around 7 am (Paris time) when the attacker entered the school area wearing painter’s overalls and a balaclava.



According to local police the man shouted: “This is Daesh. This is a warning.” Daesh is another name for Islamic State (ISIS).

The brief exchange was reported by a witness working inside the school.

The attacker fled after stabbing the teacher and the probe has been taken over by anti-terrorist investigators.

The Islamic State’s French-language magazine Dar-al-Islam called in its November edition for its followers to kill teachers in the French education system, describing them as “enemies of Allah” for teaching secularism and “in open war against the Muslim family”.

The victim was stabbed several times outside the school about 7am before classes were due to start, The Mirror UK reports.

The teacher is being treated in hospital for multiple stab wounds.

The attack comes as Paris is on high alert after a wave of shootings and suicide bombings in Paris on November 13 that killed 130 people and left 350 injured.