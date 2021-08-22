The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 23.

Tougher lockdown rules for NSW as 21yo patient gives stark warning.

Those living in Sydney's coronavirus hotspots are waking up to their first day under a curfew and all of NSW must now wear masks outside their homes, as tougher lockdown measures take effect.

Following two consecutive days of COVID-19 case numbers over 800, a raft of new public health rules began at 12:01am on Monday.

The harsher measures include a 9pm to 5am curfew for those who live in a dozen Sydney local government areas of concern, and statewide mandatory mask-wearing when outdoors, except if exercising.

Hardware stores like Bunnings, office supply stores and other retail premises must close in those 12 LGAs except for click-and-collect, and all exams and education activities will move online, except the HSC.

Jett Stanton is at Liverpool hospital and says he's having "uncomfortable cold sweats, throat and chest is blocked, intense headache, unable to sleep, my anxiety disorder has had me have panics attacks to the point I passed out twice within three hours."

While he and his two unvaccinated housemates caught the virus, his fully vaccinated girlfriend was the only one spared.

"I am generally a very healthy young person and I still feel like my life is on the line. Please follow the lockdown rules as they are there for a reason and take care of one another," he said.

Vic protest 'most violent' in 20 years.

An anti-lockdown protest held in Melbourne on Saturday was one of the most violent the city has seen in 20 years, Victoria's top police officer says.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says his officers had no choice but to use non-lethal weapons to defend themselves from an angry mob that came armed and appeared intent on attacking them.

At least nine officers ended up in hospital after being pelted with projectiles, punched and kicked by members of a 4000-strong crowd who turned out to protest the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

Leaders of the Taliban, who have sought to show a more moderate face since capturing Kabul last Sunday, have begun talks on forming a government.

The United States and other foreign countries including Britain have brought in several thousand troops to help evacuate foreign citizens and vulnerable Afghans, but have been careful to avoid clashes with the Taliban.

A Taliban official said "we are seeking complete clarity on foreign forces' exit plan."

Australia ran four flights into Kabul on Saturday, evacuating more than 300 people.

Olympic venues considered as medic centres as Paralympics prepares to get underway.

Authorities in Tokyo are considering plans to convert some of the city's Olympics and Paralympics venues into temporary medical facilities as they combat soaring COVID-19 infections.

Japan's fifth wave of infections, which is being driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, has prompted the government to extend pandemic emergency measures in Tokyo and other regions until September 12.

Planners of the Paralympics, set to run from Tuesday until September 5, agreed last week to hold the Games generally without spectators, a measure taken at the recently concluded Olympics.

Medical experts have urged temporary use of facilities owned by the Tokyo government, such as the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, site of swimming competitions, and the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza used for badminton, the Sankei newspaper said.

However, the earliest they could be drafted into use would be after the Paralympic Games, the paper said, adding that more time might be required to complete arrangements.

On Friday, Paralympics organisers said the Games would be held in "very difficult" circumstances, with Tokyo hospitals overstretched in the COVID-19 battle.

Thirty new daily infections were confirmed on Sunday among Paralympic participants, the highest such figure yet, broadcaster NHK quoted organisers as saying.

Around the world.

- At least 21 people have died and 50 others are reported missing in after heavy flooding hit parts of Tennessee, US authorities say.

- Nashville radio host Phil Valentine - who questioned whether it was necessary for all people to get COVID-19 vaccines - has died from the virus. His brother says he regrets not being more "vehemently pro-vaccine."

