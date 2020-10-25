"You dangled a carrot in front of Victorians." What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has delayed his announcement on the easing of further restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne due to a cluster of coronavirus cases in the northern suburbs of the city.

Andrews said the state government needs to "rule out that there is widespread community transmission in the northern suburbs" before he can announce any new changes to the restrictions. He did, however, announce new changes to regional Victoria.

The premier added that he hopes to make further announcements in a couple of days time, when they have more information on the prevalence of the virus in the community.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he is taking a "cautious approach" to opening up Melbourne again. Image: Getty.

When asked why he "dangled a carrot in front of Victorians," the premier responded: "Nothing can be guaranteed, except the fact that we will be guided by the data and the science."

"There are results that are pending and we do not have those processed tests," he added.

It comes as Victoria recorded seven new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, and another seven new cases on Saturday, bringing the rolling 14-day average to 4.6. There are currently 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, with just two of those cases in regional Victoria.

Andrews urged all Melburnians who live in the northern suburbs to get tested for coronavirus if they are experiencing even the mildest of symptoms.









New changes to regional Victoria.

From 11:59pm Tuesday, October 27, the following restrictions will change in regional Victoria:

Gyms and fitness studios will be able to open in regional Victoria, to a maximum of 20 people.

Indoors faith gatherings can go ahead with 20 people inside, plus one faith leader. Outdoor faith gatherings can go ahead with a maximum of 50 people, plus one faith leader.

Outdoor funerals will increase to 50 mourners.

Indoor swimming pools will open for all ages up to a maximum of 20 people.

Non-contact indoor community sport for those under 18 can start again.

Greater Shepparton, which had a coronavirus outbreak a few weeks ago, will also come into alignment with the rest of regional Victoria from midnight tonight.

Watch: Daniel Andrews says he is delaying the announcement on the easing of restrictions to take a 'cautious approach'. Post continues below.

What are the current restrictions in Melbourne?

Melburnians are still under 'stay-at-home' restrictions with four permitted reasons to leave home:

Shopping for food or other essential items.

Socialising or exercise (applies to outdoor exercise, and with your household or up to nine other people outdoors, from a maximum of two households). This needs to be in a public outdoor place (for example, a local park).

Permitted work, primary and secondary education (when your school and year level are permitted).

Caregiving, for compassionate reasons, or to seek medical treatment, also remain permitted reasons to leave home.

Melburnians are still mandated to wear a face covering or mask in public, unless they have a permitted reason not to. They can also travel 25km from their home and have no time limit on the amount of time they can leave their houses for.

For more information, you can visit the Victoria Government's Health and Human Services.

Feature image: Getty.

