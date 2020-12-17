Everything we know about Sydney's emerging Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster.

All people on Sydney's Northern Beaches - a population of around 250,000 people - have been urged to self-isolate after a COVID-19 cluster in the area increased to 17 cases on Thursday.

The source of the infections, which has thrown Christmas plans into disarray around Australia, remains a mystery.

Fifteen new cases were identified on Thursday, with health authorities urging locals from the Spit Bridge to Palm Beach to lockdown by staying at home as much as possible over the next three days.

Watch: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on the importance of following guidelines. Post continues below video.

NSW Health says residents should not visit hospitals and aged care facilities unless essential, work from home, avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep to their household groups, and avoid high-risk venues like gyms.

People should avoid unnecessary travel to the Northern Beaches and people living there should avoid leaving.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Today there were additional cases overnight on Friday, but she will provide a full update at 11am AEDT.

Her government is imploring Sydneysiders to wear masks, especially on public transport and in indoor areas where social distancing is difficult.

Here is everything we know so far.

The current cases.

Authorities are investigating a potential super-spreader event at a local RSL, Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant indicated.

Health authorities detailed three new cases on Thursday morning - a woman in her 50s who works at Pittwater Palms aged care facility at Avalon Beach, her partner and a Frenchs Forest man in his 60s who plays the drums for a local band.

Dr Chant said her department's hypothesis was that an unknown person infected the drummer, a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s at Avalon RSL last Friday where the band was performing.

The woman in her 60s then attended Avalon Bowlo on Sunday, where she infected the woman in her 50s, who in turn infected her partner.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged Northern Beaches nursing homes will be locked down until the outbreak is contained, just a week after restrictions eased allowing unlimited visitors.

The Pittwater Palms aged care facility is closed to visitors while residents and staff who had been in contact with an infected worker are being tested and are self-isolating.

Sewage testing last Thursday uncovered no virus fragments in the area, indicating the virus was newly introduced.

Genomic testing has indicated the strain has arrived from overseas, Berejiklian said on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man who works as a van driver shuttling airline crew between Sydney Airport and their accommodation also tested positive. This case is believed to be separate from the cluster.

Health alerts you need to know about.

NSW Health released a list of locations across the Northern Beaches area and urged anyone who had visited them to immediately get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

Authorities had already issued testing orders for anyone who attended the Penrith RSL Club on December 13 (from 1:00pm to 6:00pm) and the Kirribilli Club on December 14 (12:00pm to 3:00pm).

Additional locations, as of Thursday night, are:

Woolworths Mona Vale , December 13, 12pm-12.30pm

, December 13, 12pm-12.30pm Aldi Mona Vale , December 13, 12.45-1.30pm

, December 13, 12.45-1.30pm Avalon Beach Surf Life Saving Club , December 13, 14 and 15, 9am-9.30am

, December 13, 14 and 15, 9am-9.30am Palm Beach Rockpool , December 14, 9.30am-10.30am

, December 14, 9.30am-10.30am Woolworths Avalon , December 14, 5pm-5.30pm

, December 14, 5pm-5.30pm Chemist Warehouse, Avalon , December 14, 5.20pm-5.25pm

, December 14, 5.20pm-5.25pm Commonwealth Bank, Avalon , December 15, 12pm-12.15pm

, December 15, 12pm-12.15pm Mitre 10, Avalon , December 15, 12pm-12.20pm

, December 15, 12pm-12.20pm Roof Racks World, Artarmon , December 15, 2pm-2.30pm

, December 15, 2pm-2.30pm HongFa BBQ Restaurant, Dee Why , December 15, 4.30pm-4.45pm

, December 15, 4.30pm-4.45pm Dee Why Fruit Market , December 15, 4.45pm-4.55pm

, December 15, 4.45pm-4.55pm North Avalon Cellars , December 15, 6pm-6.05pm

, December 15, 6pm-6.05pm Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, Avalon , December 16, 7am-7.30am

, December 16, 7am-7.30am Palm Beach Pool , December 16, 8am-9am

, December 16, 8am-9am Brot and Wurst, North Narrabeen , December 16, 2pm-2.05pm

, December 16, 2pm-2.05pm Avalon Beach Post Shop, December 16, 3.30pm-2.50pm

Anyone who travelled on these public transport routes during these times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:

Roseville to Redfern train, December 14, 6.50am-7.40am

Redfern to Milsons Point train, December 14, 11.20am-11.45am

Milsons Point to Roseville, December 14, 3.15pm-3.40pm

Hundreds of people started queuing at Mona Vale Hospital early on Thursday and Friday to get tested for the virus and multiple pop-up testing centres are now in place, including at Avalon, Newport and Frenchs Forest.

For full details on where to get tested, visit the NSW Health website.

Travel restrictions.

The week before Christmas is typically the busiest travel period of the year - and unfortunately the cluster has meant new regulations for those arriving from NSW in other states and territories.

Other states and territories reacted quickly to the emerging cluster, and Sydney airport is chaotic on Friday as many travellers urgently brought forward their travel plans.

These the current rules for each state and territory:

Western Australia.

All NSW arrivals into Western Australia are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and have a COVID-19 test on day 11.

People already in WA who had been in NSW at any time from December 11 have to self-quarantine, receive a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and isolate until returning a negative result.

They will also need to take another test on the 11th day since their arrival in WA.

Premier Mark McGowan has not ruled out the return of a hard border and said he was monitoring the situation in NSW closely.

Queensland.

Queensland has issued new restrictions for travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches, including mandatory hotel quarantine from Saturday at the travellers expense.

Anyone who has visited the Northern Beaches since December 11 and is already in Queensland must get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the hotspot.

Anyone who arrives in Queensland after 1am on Saturday - including Queenslanders - will be required to enter hotel quarantine at their own expense for 14 days after the date they left the Northern Beaches.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide an update [Friday] morning," Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Thursday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Twitter anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches region since December 11 will not be able to visit Queensland residential aged care centres, hospitals or correctional facilities.

Tasmania.

Tasmania has banned any travellers who have been in Sydney's Northern Beaches from entering the state unless approved as an Essential Traveller.

Anyone already in Tasmania who has been in the area has been asked to self-isolate immediately and book a COVID-19 test.

"If you have completed a Tas e-Travel registration and identified you will have been in NSW since Friday 11 December 2020, your pass will be cancelled and you will need to reapply via the website," the Tasmanian government said in a statement.

Northern Territory.

The Northern Territory has declared Sydney's Northern Beaches a coronavirus hotspot and requires any travellers from the area to isolate immediately.

Anyone already in the NT who has been in the Northern Beaches area on or since December 11 must arrange a COVID test and self-isolate while awaiting the results.

Anyone travelling to the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches council area will now need to undertake 14 days of mandatory quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin, the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet said in a statement overnight.

It has asked travellers from the hotspots to rethink their plans.

Victoria.

Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services said it was working with NSW Health to ensure anyone in the state who visited high-risk NSW locations "immediately get tested and self isolate".

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region or other NSW exposure sites on or since December 11 and is already in Victoria should get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Anyone who has been in NSW exposure hot spots and arrives in Victoria after 12.01am on Friday, December 18, must get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Victoria is expected to announce further advice for travellers arriving from the Northern Beaches or other NSW exposure sites after midnight on Saturday, December 19, later today.

Anyone who has even the slightest COVID-19 symptoms is urged to get tested immediately.

South Australia.

Currently, SA Health recommends people who have recently returned from NSW to monitor updates closely and self isolate if they have visited health alert locations specified by NSW Health.

ACT.

Canberrans are being advised not to travel to the Northern Beaches.

ACT residents who have been in the area since December 11 are being ordered to self quarantine and take a COVID test.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she understood how tough this was for everyone, especially so close to Christmas.

"If we see that we are on top of it, there is no reason why people can't look forward to a Christmas they were hoping to have. But the next 24, 48 hours are absolutely critical. That is why we are working night and day to get on top of it.

"But we need the public's help. The public has been fantastic up to this point. We just need your help. If you live on the Northern Beaches, please follow the health advice. If you live in Greater Sydney, please take extra precautions.

"If all of us pull together and do the right thing, we have a greater chance of having a good Christmas and all of us, I think, deserve to be with our loved ones and have a break. But that will rely on how we pull together over the next few days."

- With AAP

