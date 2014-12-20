Nicole Richie raids her daughter's wardrobe.

And no one thinks it’s appropriate.

Reality star and fashion designer Nicole Richie sure knows how to get people talking.

On route to host a charity event in LA earlier this week, Nicole decided to take a picture of the outfit she had decided on. A seemingly harmless gesture– oh, except that she was wearing a jacket belonging to her six-year-old daughter, Harlow.

The real kicker? Nicole fit into the jacket perfectly. Take a look:

The 33-year-old captioned the Instagram snap, "Thanks for letting me borrow your jacket Harlow."

Followers have expressed their concern at what ‘point’ the reality TV star was trying to make; others have suggested that fitting into a child's clothing was an alarming eating disorder indicator. It has once again sparked speculation that the star is dangerously underweight, and not seeking assistance to get herself back to a healthy size.

In September Richie told the world, "I am not anorexic. I am not bullimic. I do not have an eating disorder." While that may be true, her small frame being similar sized to her six-year-old has certainly got fans worried.

It is not the first time a celebrity mum has decided to raid her child's wardrobe. In July Bethenny Frankel uploaded a picture of herself adorning her four-year-old daughter's pyjamas. “This is my daughter’s nightgown and PJ shorts,” her caption read. “Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?”

Some say the stars are just attention seeking, proving to the world they can do what most mums cannot-- fit into their daughters' clothes. But others say this new obsession hides a deeper problem and proves that in the race to be skinny these mums will stop at nothing to come out on top.

What do you think? Are these images appropriate?

Nicole with her parents Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey Pre-teen besties Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie Nicole with the Hilton sisters Nicole with Paris Hilton in The Simple Life Post Simple Life With Paris Hilton as a blonde. Nicole with her then fianc Joel and father Lionel Nicole with her husband Joel Madden Nicole pregnant with first daughter Harlow Nicole with her kids Nicole grown up and glammed up Nicole with her parents Nicole and her husband Joel Madden Nicole and her kids Harlow and Sparrow Nicole and her husband Joel Madden Nicole and Joel Sleek purple. Nicole and daughter Harlow Nicole after her interview with Oprah

