Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The interview question that threw Nicole Kidman and led her to say “That’s an awful question. I am shutting that question down.”

She’s know for being a pretty open book when it comes to interviews, but it seems there’s one particular topic Nicole Kidman really doesn’t like being asked about.

The 51-year-old actress was attending a press conference for her new film Destroyer at the Toronto International Film Festival when a fan asked her to rank the wig she wore for the new film with others she has worn over the years.

According to news.com.au, Sam Herbst, a huge fan of Kidman who even runs a podcast dedicated to the Aussie actress, said “I’ve spent the last year ranking your movies by things like wigs and this movie is pretty wig-heavy; how do you think it ranks and do you have any other favourites?”

But according to LA Times reporter Mark Olsen, Kidman was less than impressed with the unique question.

3. Heidi Klum shares why she ghosted Drake when he asked her on a date.

In the land of the rich and famous, texting someone you've never met out of the blue is... normal?

Apparently, Drake thinks so because he decided to randomly text one of the most beautiful women in the world, even though they'd never spoken before.

It all happened after Drake watched supermodel Heidi Klum drop his name on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show - reportedly he was so intrigued by her, he got her number off a mutual friend (as you do).

Unfortunately, his feelings weren't reciprocated because of the most relatable relationship killer ever, bad timing.

"Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose... he was basically like a week too late," Heidi told Ellen on a second appearance on the talk show airing this week, as reported by TheFix.

"I never texted him back because [the week before] I found the love of my life."

The 'love of her life' turned out to be a German musician Tom Kaulitz.

Poor Drake. Being left on 'read' is the worst, hey?

4. Osher Günsberg’s wife has written an emotional article about the difficult times in their relationship.

Osher Günsberg’s wife of two years, Aufrey Griffen has penned the author and host of The Bachelor franchise, a heart-felt letter.

Griffen described how the pair met - over a some "Arnotts Family Assorted [biscuits] on the catering table" - and their struggles coping with Günsberg’s OCD, anxiety and eventual battle with psychosis, something he writes openly about in his latest book Back, After the Break.

"Four years, a wedding, a new home and a puppy later, we’ve come a long way together. Standing from the outside looking in, our life looked idyllic. It wasn’t always plain sailing though," she writes.

"Despite having the knowledge of what Osher was going through, some days I felt like I was living with another man, a man whose every thought seemed to cause him pain, a man trying to push me and my love for him away."

You read her entire touching testament to their relationship on Ten Daily.

5. The Project’s Waleed Aly just absolutely nailed why the Serena Williams cartoon is racist.

The Project host Waleed Aly has nailed exactly why Australian cartoonist Mark Knight is receiving global criticism for his cartoon of Serena Williams’ US Open outburst.

Knight's portrayal of the controversial tennis moment has drawn international criticism from the likes of JK Rowling, Kathy Griffin and Nicki Minaj - and for good reason.

Aly argued that the cartoon’s critics are not necessarily taking issue with the drawing of Serena, but with the cartoon of what is essentially “a random black face”, and perfectly explains the international outrage.

“At the moment when he goes to actually draw Serena, Serena’s actually absent from the picture… That face is not a face of Serena Williams. That’s not picking characters or features from Serena Williams’ face and heightening them,” he said.

“So at that point, what the critics are saying is you’re no longer caricaturing Serena, you’re caricaturing a people.”

You can read the rest of his spot-on explanation here.