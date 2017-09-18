"This award is yours." Nicole Kidman's moving Emmys win for Big Little Lies.

In what has proven to be a golden night for HBO series Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has taken out the Best Actress award for her performance as Celeste Wright and talked of the importance of bringing her story to the screen.

“I’m a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So this [the award] is yours,” Kidman said fighting back tears.

"I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'every time my Mumma didn't put me to bed it's because of this; I got something!'" the 50-year-old joked.

Addressing the complexity within the Big Little Lies story, Kidman said "sometimes when you're acting you get a chance to bring a bigger message and this is their contribution and their contribution. We shone a light on domestic abuse."

"It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know, it is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award you shine a light on it even more."

While accepting her award, Kidman thanked co-star Reese Witherspoon and Australian co-producer Bruna Papandrea, who she said made the show that started out as an idea in a Sydney cafe come to life.

"I wouldn't be standing up here without you," Kidman said grinning.

Fellow Big Little Lies actors Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard also took out awards, as did director Jean-Marc Vallée.

Listen to Mia Freedman, Laura Brodnik and Jackie Lunn talk all things Big Little Lies here.



READ MORE: