fashion

Nicole Kidman just introduced us to an anxiety-inducing new shoe trend.

Nicole Kidman just walked down the red carpet at the Emmys and while everyone else was looking at her dress, we were looking at her… feet.

Because they were… anxiety inducing… disturbing… and just plain confusing.

You see, Nicole Kidman was wearing mismatched shoes. Very expensive, deliberately mismatched shoes, but mismatched shoes nonetheless.

And that's unsettling.

The shoes in question are from Calvin Klein - one shoe features crystal embellishments on the ankle strap, while the other shoe features the same crystal embellishments on the toe strap.

It's not right and your feet should look like mirror images of each other all the time, please.

Here are all the red carpet looks from the 2017 Emmys. 

Emmy Awards 2017

We're very eager to see if this becomes a thing.

