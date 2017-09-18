Nicole Kidman just introduced us to an anxiety-inducing new shoe trend.

Nicole Kidman just walked down the red carpet at the Emmys and while everyone else was looking at her dress, we were looking at her… feet.

Because they were… anxiety inducing… disturbing… and just plain confusing.

You see, Nicole Kidman was wearing mismatched shoes. Very expensive, deliberately mismatched shoes, but mismatched shoes nonetheless.

And that's unsettling.

The shoes in question are from Calvin Klein - one shoe features crystal embellishments on the ankle strap, while the other shoe features the same crystal embellishments on the toe strap.

It's not right and your feet should look like mirror images of each other all the time, please.

Here are all the red carpet looks from the 2017 Emmys.

Emmy Awards 2017

We're very eager to see if this becomes a thing.

LISTEN: The Binge breaks down the importance of the Emmys.



To read more like this, click here.

The Aussie star from The Handmaid’s Tale is making a powerful statement with her Emmys dress.

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star has had to delete his Instagram after ‘controversial’ photo.

Where have Gwyneth Paltrow’s nipples gone on the cover of GOOP magazine?

To read more from Keryn Donnelly, click here or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.