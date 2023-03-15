For months, people have been madly focused on Nicola Peltz Beckham – but not for the reasons she wants.

From the lawsuit with two wedding planners, to her very loved-up marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, or the wedding dress saga with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, the internet is hooked.

In a new interview this week, Peltz - an actor who hails from a family worth billions - has said she wonders why no one ever writes "nice things" about her.

"I just wish people knew me before they judged me. And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true.' But then obviously you have to block it out," she told Cosmopolitan.

"You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral."

As for her relationship, Peltz said she often feels that the internet would rather pile the negativity on her and husband Brooklyn Beckham than wish them well.

"I feel like all the mean words that people hear in high school, I read on my Instagram," she said.

Watch: Brooklyn Beckham's Cancelled podcast episode preview. Post continues below.

Although Peltz doesn't go looking for tabloid articles written about her marriage, they do pop up on her TikTok feed, she shared when that happens, it hurts.

Peltz also shared that her husband is her no. 1 supporter.

"He will always say, 'Are you okay?' I think it's a British thing. He always just wants to make sure everyone is good," she said, adding that, "We're always there for each other."

As for her work, she's been busy building a career for herself in not only acting, but also directing and scriptwriting. But, she told Cosmopolitan, she has been nervous for the world to see the fruits of her labour. Not because she questioned her capability, mind you, but rather because she fears the vitriol her name seems to attract online.

"[I'm] so nervous. I've worked so hard on it," she said of an upcoming project she' s been working on.

"I would be sad if people didn't like it."

The hate directed her way on social media also gets to the young star, she explained. "On Instagram, you post things and then the comments… if someone calls me mean or something and they don't know me, then I'm just like, okay, well, maybe if you did, you wouldn't say that. But I think when you work so hard on something and then you put it out there, it's super scary because it's so personal."

Peltz has been the focus of much media coverage of late, much of it stemming not from her relationship with her husband, but from her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham. Image: Instagram.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud," Peltz told Cosmopolitan.

"No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

The 'feud' she is referring to is that dreaded wedding dress saga.

Soon after her wedding, Peltz told GRAZIA USA that she had originally planned to have her dress designed by Victoria Beckham's label. But the plan fell through, Peltz explaining: "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Fremar, Beckham’s close friend] and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'"

The next step was a custom-made Valentino dress.

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a field day with the change of designer, and headlines, Tweets and TikTok videos of a so-called feud between Peltz and her new mother-in-law began to emerge. Speaking later to The Sunday Times, Peltz clarified that "it's not a feud".

But when she added, "No family is perfect!", it only served to fan the flames.

The other major drama surrounding Peltz in the media is, of course, the controversial lawsuit her father has filed against two of the wedding planners that were hired for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

It was an event designed by billionaires - a 500-person wedding with countless wealthy, privileged and famous people in attendance, rumoured to have cost around $5 million. But it wasn't exactly what the happy couple had hoped for, and now the bride's father, Nelson Peltz, has accused to women – Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who run Plan Design Events – of failing to return a $159,000 deposit after they were fired nine days into the job.

Braghin and Grijalba have filed a countersuit seeking damages for breach of contract, claiming Nelson is a "billionaire bully".

According to the two women's suit, while the Beckham family's guest list was "fully organised," the Peltz family's list, along with the couple's personal lists, weren't complete. There were missing or incorrect addresses, and the bride allegedly kept adding and removing guests via a group chat with the planners, "making the task of creating a comprehensive and complete guest list a moving target".

The suit also claims that "both Claudia [Peltz, Nicola's mother] and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list."

Nelson's lawsuit argues that his daughter is very famous and therefore planning her wedding was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

With all of this in mind, it's not surprising that sources suggest the whole wedding was a "nightmare," and that the Peltz family was "far from completely happy with the wedding... [associating] it with rows, issues and tension between the families".

Now, almost a year on from their famed nuptials, the drama appears to be ongoing.

Peltz, who told Cosmopolitan that she couldn't comment on the pending lawsuit, just wishes the "negative" coverage would all blow over.

"I definitely have my insecurities, just like every other girl. Whatever they're insecure about, I'm sure I'm thinking about the exact same thing," she said.

"I think it's hard with social media, whether it's TikTok, Instagram, whatever, it's all about people always comparing everything... I have those days all the time. It's just hard being a girl, period. And especially being a girl right now."





Feature image: Getty