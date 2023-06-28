Nicola Bulley died accidentally. True crime fans didn’t want to believe it.

For Nicola Bulley, Friday January 27 started off like any ordinary day.

The 45-year-old mortgage advisor dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school, before walking the family dog, Willow, her usual route through a park and fields in Lancashire, UK.

During the walk, she logged into a Microsoft Teams call for work, which ended at 9.30am.

A few minutes later, a passerby came across her phone sitting on a park bench beside a riverbank. Nicola was nowhere to be seen.

What happened in those minutes has been subject to months of speculation from social media sleuths and conspiracy theorists.

On Wednesday, we found out the truth.

After a two-day inquest, a coroner ruled Nicola's death was accidental.

Dr James Adeley, a senior coroner, ruled the mum-of-two fell into the River Wyre and suffered "cold water shock".

Pathologist Dr Alison concluded Nicola was most likely alive when she entered the water.

She also said the autopsy showed ‘classic signs’ of asphyxia and there were no indications she had been assaulted before her death or that a third party was involved.

In a video shown to the court, police officer PC Matthew Thackray explained there was a ‘large vertical slope’ down to the water from the bench where Nicola’s phone was found.

It was simply "a tragic accident", the family's lawyer told the hearing.

But the damage has already been done.

A woman described as a "brilliant mum, partner, daughter and sister" has already become the subject of a true crime spectacle.

Just days after story broke, TikTok users had flocked to the scene where Nicola disappeared from to take photos for social media, prompting police to issue a dispersal order to send groups away.

Theories quickly emerged online, ranging from a staged disappearance, to an abduction and even suicide.

Nicola’s long-time partner and the father of her two children, Paul Ansell, was also accused of wrongdoing.

It was something the family addressed directly when Nicola's body was found the river on February 21 - a day when officers confirmed the family's "worst fears".

"We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us," the family said in a statement read out by Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

"Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most... And it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing; misquoted and vilified friends and family.

"This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family."

Even after the family's comments, the social media frenzy didn't stop.

"This CCTV shows everything," read one video on TikTok.

"New evidence found."

"Bombshell."

The family were forced to again address social media commentary on Wednesday after finding out what happened to the wife and mother.

"It's upsetting that we've continued to receive negative targeted messages and still witness wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms," the family said in a statement.

"We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the Coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring."

Even now that Nicola's cause of death has been revealed, some on social media refuse to believe it.

"No way was it an accident," one person commented under a TikTok video shared by BBC News.



"Rubbish. It wasn't an accident," read another.

As Nicola's family continue to grieve, it's important to treat the mum-of-two's death not as the latest subject of a documentary or podcast, but as what it is - a tragedy for Nicola and her family.

Feature Image: Twitter@LancashirePolice