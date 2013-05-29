Eddie McGuire apologises for Adam Goodes comments.

Collingwood Football Club president Eddie McGuire has apologised for the comments he made about Sydney Footballer Adam Goodes on breakfast radio. Mr McGuire reportedly made a reference to Adam Goodes and the King Kong musical. It comes after Goodes had a 13-year-old girl escorted out of last Friday night’s football game for calling him an “ape”.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Eddie McGuire described the gaffe as a “slip of the tongue mistake that I didn’t even realise I’d made.” McGuire said he called Adam to apologise after the show went to air. “Adam was really upset. I don’t think he felt vilified, because he knows me.”

“Regardless of the situation, I apologise to Adam Goodes and the indigenous population…I absolutely stand for equality”

Also in news today…

1. A newborn baby in China has been rescued from a sewer pipe after it was apparently flushed down a toilet in an apartment block’s public restrooms. The two-day-old baby boy was found after neighbours heard crying and noticed a tiny foot in a ceramic bowl. The fire brigade was called but when they couldn’t pull the boy out they were forced to remove the section of the pipe and take it to the hospital. The baby – whose placenta was still attached when it was eventually freed – is now in a stable condition and authorities have appealed for the boys parents to come forward.

Warning: This footage is quite graphic.

2. A man who was being investigated for terrorism offenses has been arrested in Sydney after he allegedly threatened an intelligence officer. Twenty-three-year-old Milad Bin Ahmad Shah al-Ahmadzai appeared in court yesterday charged with threatening serious harm to an official. He was denied bail. Mr Al-Ahmadzai allegedly threatened the officical saying, “I’m gonna crack your neck” and “Come near my family again, I’m gonna slit your throat.”

3. The controversial ‘no jab, no play’ legislation has been passed through the NSW cabinet. This means that children who haven’t been fully vaccinated will be banned from childcare centres if their parents have not registered for exemption. Under the new laws, child care centres could also be fined if they allow kids who aren’t immunised to be in attendance. You can read more about the legislation here.

4. Air New Zealand has copped criticism this week after the company refused to employ a woman because she had a tattoo. Claire Nathan said the airline would not take the employment process any further after they found out about her ta moko, which is a Maori tattooing. “I thought that they would be quite proud to have someone with a ta moko working and representing New Zealand. [But it’s] not the case. [It] was the total opposite,” Ms Nathan said.

Air New Zealand responded by saying: “Naturally we want all of our customers to feel comfortable and happy … and this has been a key driver of our grooming standard which, like many other international airlines, prevents customer-facing staff from having visible tattoos.”

5. A private school in Adelaide is reportedly dropping its minimum age for enrollment from three years of age to six weeks. Seymour College says the reason for the change was in response to a demand from parents to keep their children at just one childcare centre and to start learning as soon as possible. Speaking to News Limited, Childcare South Australia vice president Barbara Langford said: “They want their children in the one spot and private schools are increasingly investing in their early-learning centres… schools are also likely to get more parents walking through the door and staying right through; it’s good marketing.”

6. Viagra for women is just three years away and a pill called Lybrido is reportedly going to fix women’s libido problems. That is, according to pharmaceutical companies. Trials in the US have reportedly had “positive results”. Critics of the drug however have suggested that any sexual desire problems women have could be caused by psychological and emotional issues – and those cannot be fixed with a pill.

7. A couple in the US who are expecting a baby are planning a dolphin-assisted birth. Adam and Heather Barrington travelled from their home in North Carolina to the The Sirius Institute in Hawaii for the birth. The purpose of The Sirius Institute is to “dolphinize” the planet. Heather told her local newspaper: “It is about reconnecting as humans with the dolphins so we can coexist in this world together and learn from one another.”

“Having that connection with the pod of dolphins anytime – even if the birth doesn’t happen in the water – still brings peace, comfort and strength to the mother and baby during labor.”

8. Bernard Tomic has been forced to withdraw from the first round of the French Open after suffering a leg injury. He retired in the third set, giving the victory to Victor Hanescu, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 2-1.

Have you seen anything in the news that you want to talk about?