Here are their top five upcoming releases, plus every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in December 2020.
A Sunburnt Christmas
New Stan Original Film, A Sunburnt Christmas, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on December 11.
The family comedy follows a single mum and her kids who are doing it tough on their outback farm when a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus, Daryl (Daniel Henshall from Stan's Bloom), crashes their property.
Premiere Date: December 11.
Your Honor
Your Honor is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston.
The show, adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, will follow Cranston playing a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run.
The person he hit? The son of the head of the biggest crime family in the city.
Premiere Date: December 7.
Power Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost returns to Stan in December after a mid-season break.
The TV show – which is a spinoff of the popular, long-running series Power – follows the narrative of Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) as he navigates his new life on his own. As he tries to balance school and working to pay for his mother's defence attorney, he finds himself returning to the familiar drug game.
The season will return with four more episodes in December.
Premiere Date: December 6.
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Your favourite 1994 British film has been adapted into a television show.
The 10-episode series, created by Mindy Kaling, follows four American friends who reunite at a wedding in London. When a bombshell is dropped at the altar, they have to face a rollercoaster year of romance and heartbreak.
Starring Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Paul Reynolds, this rom-com miniseries is perfect to binge.
Premiere Date: December 18.
Thomas Banks’ Quest for Love
Thomas Banks is a young, gay playwright with cerebral palsy from Melbourne. He's on a quest to find love.
The short documentary, directed by Pip Kelly, follows Banks as he writes his play The Power of Love, while searching for true love of his own.
"I started writing a play about my longing to be in love because I wanted to make people understand that people with disabilities can be gay, can be sexual. A lot of people think that people with disabilities should be asexual. But it’s really important for me to challenge that," Banks shared.
Premiere Date: December 3.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in December 2020:
December 1, 2020
- Precious
- Siren: Season 3
- Boy
- The Great Gatsby
- Young Offenders: Christmas Special 2018
- Royal Christmas Engagement
- Christmas Together
- Colonia
- The Switch (2010)
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 36 and 37
December 2, 2020
- The Silver Brumby
- Flash Gordon
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 38
- White Reindeer
December 3, 2020
- Thomas Banks' Quest for Love - Premiere
- Next of Kin: Season 1
- Sweet Country
- The Progra
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 39
December 4, 2020
- No Reservations
- Jacob's Ladder
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 4
- Full Moon in Paris
December 5, 2020
- A Long Way Down
- Street Dance 2
December 6, 2020
- Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 6 - Midseason Premiere
- The Reagans: Episode 4 - Final
- Man Up (2014)
- My Tehran For Sale
December 7, 2020
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
- You, Me and the Apocalypse: Season 1
- Passion
- Alex Cross
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 4
- Leap Year
December 8, 2020
- A Most Wanted Man
- Mulholland Drive
- The Ice Storm
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 42
- The Violin Teacher
December 9, 2020
- Brassic: Season 1
- Orlando
- Fair Game
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 43
- The Mine
December 10, 2020
- Concussion (2015)
- Tinka
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 44
- Absolution
- Lux Aeterna
December 11, 2020
- A Sunburnt Christmas - Premiere
- Curious George: Season 13 - Premiere
- A Million Little Things: Seasons 1 - 2
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 45
- Marguerite
December 12, 2020
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 8-13
- Where's Wally?: Season 2 - Premiere
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
- The Ghost Writer
December 13, 2020
- Dom & Adrian 2020 - Premiere
- Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 7
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
December 14, 2020
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 2
- Music and Lyrics
- The Ides of March
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 46
- Big Bad Wolves
- Ted - Show Me Love
December 15, 2020
- Fearless: Season 1
- Cuban Fury
- The Gunman
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 47
- God of the Piano
December 16, 2020
- Camping (2016): Season 1
- Delinquents
- Daughter of God
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 48 - Final
- Love and Bullets
December 17, 2020
- The Good Wife: Seasons 1 - 7
- 3 Days to Kill
- The Guest
December 18, 2020
- Four Weddings and a Funeral: Season 1 - Premiere
- Twister
- The Zookeeper's Wife
- There's No Place Like Home
December 19, 2020
- Shaun of the Dead
- Proof
December 20, 2020
- Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 8
- Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains
December 21, 2020
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 3
- Swordfish
- Escape From New York
December 22, 2020
- Braindead: Season 1
- Boytown
December 23, 2020
- Tutankhamun: Season 1
- Triple 9
December 24, 2020
- The Book of Love
- Bluebeard
December 25, 2020
- About Time
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- Return of the Musketeers (1989)
December 26, 2020
- Seven Types of Ambiguity: Season 1
- King Kong ('05)
- Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2019
December 27, 2020
- Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 9
- Constantine
December 28, 2020
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 4
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Love Happens
- Flesh Out
December 29, 2020
- End Of Watch
- Instinct
December 30, 2020
- Wanted
- Cerulean Blue
December 31, 2020
- Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story (Miniseries)
- Darklands: Season 1
- Luther: Season 5
