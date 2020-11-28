December is just around the corner.

Yep, it's almost time for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Next month, Stan will be dropping some brilliant TV shows and films to keep us entertained all month long. There will be new releases, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for a rewatch.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Film A Sunburnt Christmas below. Post continues after video.

Here are their top five upcoming releases, plus every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in December 2020.

A Sunburnt Christmas

Image: Stan.

New Stan Original Film, A Sunburnt Christmas, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on December 11.

The family comedy follows a single mum and her kids who are doing it tough on their outback farm when a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus, Daryl (Daniel Henshall from Stan's Bloom), crashes their property.

Premiere Date: December 11.

Your Honor

Image: Stan.

Your Honor is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston.

The show, adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, will follow Cranston playing a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run.

The person he hit? The son of the head of the biggest crime family in the city.

Premiere Date: December 7.

Power Book II: Ghost

Image: Stan.

Power Book II: Ghost returns to Stan in December after a mid-season break.

The TV show – which is a spinoff of the popular, long-running series Power – follows the narrative of Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) as he navigates his new life on his own. As he tries to balance school and working to pay for his mother's defence attorney, he finds himself returning to the familiar drug game.

The season will return with four more episodes in December.

Premiere Date: December 6.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Image: Stan.

Your favourite 1994 British film has been adapted into a television show.

The 10-episode series, created by Mindy Kaling, follows four American friends who reunite at a wedding in London. When a bombshell is dropped at the altar, they have to face a rollercoaster year of romance and heartbreak.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Paul Reynolds, this rom-com miniseries is perfect to binge.

Premiere Date: December 18.

Thomas Banks’ Quest for Love

Image: Stan.

Thomas Banks is a young, gay playwright with cerebral palsy from Melbourne. He's on a quest to find love.

The short documentary, directed by Pip Kelly, follows Banks as he writes his play The Power of Love, while searching for true love of his own.

"I started writing a play about my longing to be in love because I wanted to make people understand that people with disabilities can be gay, can be sexual. A lot of people think that people with disabilities should be asexual. But it’s really important for me to challenge that," Banks shared.

Premiere Date: December 3.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in December 2020:

December 1, 2020

Precious

Siren: Season 3

Boy

The Great Gatsby

Young Offenders: Christmas Special 2018

Royal Christmas Engagement

Christmas Together

Colonia

The Switch (2010)

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 36 and 37

December 2, 2020

The Silver Brumby

Flash Gordon

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 38

White Reindeer

December 3, 2020

Thomas Banks' Quest for Love - Premiere

Next of Kin: Season 1

Sweet Country

The Progra

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 39

December 4, 2020

No Reservations

Jacob's Ladder

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 4

Full Moon in Paris

December 5, 2020

A Long Way Down

Street Dance 2

December 6, 2020

Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 6 - Midseason Premiere

The Reagans: Episode 4 - Final

Man Up (2014)

My Tehran For Sale

December 7, 2020

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

You, Me and the Apocalypse: Season 1

Passion

Alex Cross

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 4

Leap Year

December 8, 2020

A Most Wanted Man

Mulholland Drive

The Ice Storm

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 42

The Violin Teacher

December 9, 2020

Brassic: Season 1

Orlando

Fair Game

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 43

The Mine

December 10, 2020

Concussion (2015)

Tinka

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 44

Absolution

Lux Aeterna

December 11, 2020

A Sunburnt Christmas - Premiere

Curious George: Season 13 - Premiere

A Million Little Things: Seasons 1 - 2

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 45

Marguerite

December 12, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 8-13

Where's Wally?: Season 2 - Premiere

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

The Ghost Writer

December 13, 2020

Dom & Adrian 2020 - Premiere

Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 7

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

December 14, 2020

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 2

Music and Lyrics

The Ides of March

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 46

Big Bad Wolves

Ted - Show Me Love

December 15, 2020

Fearless: Season 1

Cuban Fury

The Gunman

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 47

God of the Piano

December 16, 2020

Camping (2016): Season 1

Delinquents

Daughter of God

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 48 - Final

Love and Bullets

December 17, 2020

The Good Wife: Seasons 1 - 7

3 Days to Kill

The Guest

December 18, 2020

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Season 1 - Premiere

Twister

The Zookeeper's Wife

There's No Place Like Home

December 19, 2020

Shaun of the Dead

Proof

December 20, 2020

Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 8

Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

December 21, 2020

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 3

Swordfish

Escape From New York

December 22, 2020

Braindead: Season 1

Boytown

December 23, 2020

Tutankhamun: Season 1

Triple 9

December 24, 2020

The Book of Love

Bluebeard

December 25, 2020

About Time

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Return of the Musketeers (1989)

December 26, 2020

Seven Types of Ambiguity: Season 1

King Kong ('05)

Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2019

December 27, 2020

Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1, Episode 9

Constantine

December 28, 2020

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 4

Robin Hood (2010)

Love Happens

Flesh Out

December 29, 2020

End Of Watch

Instinct

December 30, 2020

Wanted

Cerulean Blue

December 31, 2020

Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story (Miniseries)

Darklands: Season 1

Luther: Season 5

Feature Image: Stan.

Sign up for our weekly "TV and Movies" newsletter. Every week, our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik gives you a backstage pass to the best movies, TV shows and celebrity interviews.



