Finally, we're almost at the end of the year.

That means it's almost time for a well-deserved break filled with relaxation, delicious food and plenty of television-watching.

And thankfully, we're spoilt for options.

Netflix will be releasing plenty of great new content in the month of November. That includes some seriously binge-worthy TV shows and various must-watch movies. Plus, if you, like us, want to get in the Christmas spirit early, there are lots of new festive films as well.

So without further ado, here's every single TV show and movie dropping on Netflix Australia in November 2020.

The Crown Season Four

Watch the trailer for The Crown season four here. Post continues below.

Netflix's award-winning drama The Crown returns this November, and many already believe that this will be it's best season yet.

After Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter took over as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in season three, we're not ready for too much change; and thankfully, they're both staying in those roles.

However, this season, which will cover 1977 to 1990, will introduce us to Lady Diana Spencer and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

And oh yes, we'll get to see the royal wedding.

Premieres: November 15.

Over the Moon

Image: Netflix.

Over The Moon is an animated musical adventure film about a teenage girl named Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who struggles to accept her father remarrying after her mother passes away. To help her overcome her grief, she flies to the moon in a homemade rocket ship to prove the existence of a moon goddess that her mother told her about.

It's tear-jerking, great to sing along to and an exciting new look at animated princesses today.

Premieres: October 23.

Dawson's Creek

Image: Columbia TriStar Television.

Now, this might be the best thing coming to Netflix all year. All six seasons of Dawson's Creek arrive on the streaming service in November.

So if you haven't seen it before or you're due for a re-watch, now's the time to binge.

Dawson's Creek follows the lives of Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Joey (Katie Holmes), Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Jen (Michelle Williams) as they navigate their drama-filled teenage years in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

And we promise you'll love it.

Premieres: November 1.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Image: Netflix.

The Christmas Chronicles is back with Kurt Russell and real-life wife Goldie Hawn playing Santa and Mrs Claus. The first movie, which was a smash-hit, followed Kate and Teddy Pierce as they helped Santa save Christmas.

Now, two years on, the siblings are reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun, Mexico, when they get transported to the North Pole to save Christmas for the second time.

Premieres: November 25.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Netflix in November:

November 1, 2020

Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-Tu?) Season 2

Dawson's Creek

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

November 3, 2020

Mother

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

November 4, 2020

Love and Anarchy

November 5, 2020

Paranormal

Operation Christmas Drop

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

November 6, 2020

Country Ever After

Citation

Wrong Kind Of Black Season 1

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

November 7, 2020

Toomelah

Satellite Boy

Sweet Country

November 8, 2020

Goldstone

November 9, 2020

Undercover (BE) Season 2

November 10, 2020

DASH & LILY

November 11, 2020

A Queen Is Born (Nasce Uma Rainha)

What We Wanted

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

November 13, 2020

The Minions Of Midas

The Life Ahead

Jingle Jangle

November 15, 2020

The Crown Season 4

November 17, 2020

We Are The Champions

November 18, 2020

Bitter Daisies (El Sabor De Las Margaritas) Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas

The Gulf Season 1

November 19, 2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20, 2020

Voices Of Fire

Alien Xmas

If Anything Happens I Love You

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

November 21, 2020

Shameless Season 10

The InBESTigators Season 2

November 22, 2020

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

November 23, 2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 24, 2020

Hillbilly Elegy

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno De Tomy)

November 25, 2020

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Great Pretender Season 2

How I Met Your Mother Season 1-10

November 26, 2020

Mosul

November 27, 2020

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Virgin River Season 2

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2

The Call

Don't Listen

The Beast (La Belva)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

November 29, 2020

The Uncanny Counter

November 30, 2020

Finding Agnes

Drive Hard

Sign up for our weekly "TV and Movies" newsletter. Every week, our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik gives you a backstage pass to the best movies, TV shows and celebrity interviews.

Feature Image: Netflix.