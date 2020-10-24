Finally, we're almost at the end of the year.
That means it's almost time for a well-deserved break filled with relaxation, delicious food and plenty of television-watching.
And thankfully, we're spoilt for options.
Netflix will be releasing plenty of great new content in the month of November. That includes some seriously binge-worthy TV shows and various must-watch movies. Plus, if you, like us, want to get in the Christmas spirit early, there are lots of new festive films as well.
So without further ado, here's every single TV show and movie dropping on Netflix Australia in November 2020.
The Crown Season Four
Watch the trailer for The Crown season four here. Post continues below.
Netflix's award-winning drama The Crown returns this November, and many already believe that this will be it's best season yet.
After Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter took over as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in season three, we're not ready for too much change; and thankfully, they're both staying in those roles.
However, this season, which will cover 1977 to 1990, will introduce us to Lady Diana Spencer and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
And oh yes, we'll get to see the royal wedding.
Premieres: November 15.
Over the Moon
Over The Moon is an animated musical adventure film about a teenage girl named Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who struggles to accept her father remarrying after her mother passes away. To help her overcome her grief, she flies to the moon in a homemade rocket ship to prove the existence of a moon goddess that her mother told her about.
It's tear-jerking, great to sing along to and an exciting new look at animated princesses today.
Premieres: October 23.
Dawson's Creek
Now, this might be the best thing coming to Netflix all year. All six seasons of Dawson's Creek arrive on the streaming service in November.
So if you haven't seen it before or you're due for a re-watch, now's the time to binge.
Dawson's Creek follows the lives of Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Joey (Katie Holmes), Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Jen (Michelle Williams) as they navigate their drama-filled teenage years in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.
And we promise you'll love it.
Premieres: November 1.
The Christmas Chronicles 2
The Christmas Chronicles is back with Kurt Russell and real-life wife Goldie Hawn playing Santa and Mrs Claus. The first movie, which was a smash-hit, followed Kate and Teddy Pierce as they helped Santa save Christmas.
Now, two years on, the siblings are reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun, Mexico, when they get transported to the North Pole to save Christmas for the second time.
Premieres: November 25.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Netflix in November:
November 1, 2020
Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-Tu?) Season 2
Dawson's Creek
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
November 3, 2020
Mother
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
November 4, 2020
Love and Anarchy
November 5, 2020
Paranormal
Operation Christmas Drop
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
November 6, 2020
Country Ever After
Citation
Wrong Kind Of Black Season 1
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
November 7, 2020
Toomelah
Satellite Boy
Sweet Country
November 8, 2020
Goldstone
November 9, 2020
Undercover (BE) Season 2
November 10, 2020
DASH & LILY
November 11, 2020
A Queen Is Born (Nasce Uma Rainha)
What We Wanted
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
November 13, 2020
The Minions Of Midas
The Life Ahead
Jingle Jangle
November 15, 2020
The Crown Season 4
November 17, 2020
We Are The Champions
November 18, 2020
Bitter Daisies (El Sabor De Las Margaritas) Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas
The Gulf Season 1
November 19, 2020
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20, 2020
Voices Of Fire
Alien Xmas
If Anything Happens I Love You
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
November 21, 2020
Shameless Season 10
The InBESTigators Season 2
November 22, 2020
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
November 23, 2020
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
November 24, 2020
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno De Tomy)
November 25, 2020
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Great Pretender Season 2
How I Met Your Mother Season 1-10
November 26, 2020
Mosul
November 27, 2020
Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)
Virgin River Season 2
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2
The Call
Don't Listen
The Beast (La Belva)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
November 29, 2020
The Uncanny Counter
November 30, 2020
Finding Agnes
Drive Hard
Feature Image: Netflix.