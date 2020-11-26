December is fast approaching and we all know what that means.

It's almost binge-watching season.

This December, Netflix are dropping a bunch of new original series, as well as heaps of old favourites, including 50 First Dates.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Prom below. Post continues after video.

Here are their top four upcoming releases, plus every single TV show and movie dropping on Netflix Australia in December 2020.

Selena: The Series

Selena: The Series, which premieres on December 4, will follow the life of singer Selena Quintanilla.

The show will follow Selena, played by The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos, from her childhood to her record-breaking career, to her death, across nine 40-minute episodes.

The series comes more than two decades after the biopic Selena, which starred Jennifer Lopez.

"Guys, I don't know if you’ve heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," Lopez shared in a video for the series.

"Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career, and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It’s a great way for this generation to get to know Selena," she continued.

"I love Selena, she’s such a big part of my life and my career, and I can’t wait to see it."

Premiere Date: December 4

Mank

Set in Hollywood in the 1930s, Mank centres on the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he struggles to finish the script for Citizen Kane, as well as the problems that arose during production on the film.

Citizen Kane, which was released in 1941, was the first feature film directed by Orson Welles.

Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, the biographical drama film has been shot entirely in black and white, transporting viewers to the cinematic landscape of the time period.

The movie has been described as Hollywood meets La La Land.

Premiere Date: December 4

The Prom

Broadway musical comedy The Prom is coming to our screens.

The musical, which first premiered at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016, follows a troupe of theatre stars who visit a small Indiana town in support of a high school girl who has been banned from taking her girlfriend to prom.

Adapted by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind Glee and American Horror Story, the Netflix film adaptation stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Interestingly, the original musical is loosely based on a true story.

In 2010, Constance McMillen, a senior at Itawamba Agricultural High School, was banned from attended senior prom as she was planning on wearing a tuxedo and bringing her girlfriend.

In response, celebrities, including Green Day and Lance Bass, rallied together on social media to show their support for her.

Premiere Date: December 11

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is based on the beloved book series of the same name by Julia Quinn.

The period drama series follows the competitive world of Regency London high society through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Following the themes of wealth, lust and betrayal, the series will delve into the ups and downs of the Bridgerton family's high society lives and relationships.

Produced for Netflix by Shonda Rimes' Shondaland (Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal), the series stars Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, and Jonathan Bailey.

It's the perfect Christmas binge watch.

Premiere Date: December 25

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Netflix in December 2020: December 1, 2020 3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) December 2, 2020 Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical December 3, 2020 Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) December 4, 2020 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series December 5, 2020 Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas December 7, 2020 Toomelah

Satellite Boy

Sweet Country December 8, 2020 Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016) December 9, 2020 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut December 10, 2020 Alice in Borderland December 11, 2020 A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

December 14, 2020 A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things December 15, 2020 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mum 2: Seasons 1-2 December 16, 2020 Anitta: Made In Honorio



BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special December 17, 2020 Braven (2018) December 18, 2020 Guest House (2020)

???? Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home December 20, 2020 Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) December 21, 2020 The Con Is On (2018) December 22, 2020 After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2 December 23, 2020 The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein December 25, 2020 Bridgerton December 26, 2020 Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone December 27, 2020 Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 December 28, 2020 Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011) December 29, 2020 Dare Me: Season 1 December 30, 2020 Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise December 31, 2020 Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

