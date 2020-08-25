Stan has been a much-needed silver lining throughout the hot mess that is 2020.

The Australian streaming service has gotten us through long lockdowns and made us laugh and cry at the end of difficult days.

And now it's about to get even better.

Stan and NBCUniversal Global Distribution today announced a long-term, exclusive content partnership that will see Stan become the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, plus Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

The deal will also see Stan become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s acclaimed children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios; and iconic TV shows and hundreds of blockbusters from NBCUniversal’s catalogue.

Basically, this means a bunch of new TV series will premiere exclusively on Stan, while a treasure trove of old favourites will be added to the streaming service for your bingeing pleasure.

As part of the deal, I Hate Suzie, the brand new eight-part drama series starring and co-created by BAFTA Award-nominee Billie Piper, will premiere exclusively on Stan this Friday, August 28.

Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie. Image: Stan. ﻿

The series follows Suzie Pickles (Piper) a star on the wane, whose life is upended when her phone is hacked and an extremely compromising photo is leaked to the entire world. Cue drama, and laughter, and an action-packed sequence of events.

Brave New World, a dystopian drama based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, will also premiere exclusively on Stan. The series stars Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).

For true crime fans, Dr. Death, a TV series based on Wondery’s hit podcast about the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, which we were all obsessed with in 2018, will also premiere on the streaming service.

Other series to premiere exclusively on Stan include Angelyne, based on L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell and starring Emmy Rossum (Shameless); Rutherford Falls from executive producers Michael Schur (The Good Place), Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore) and Ed Helms (The Office); the highly anticipated Saved by the Bell remake; and the all-new Punky Brewster.

﻿ Brave New World will premiere exclusively on Stan. Image: Stan. Stan will also be the exclusive home of Lady Parts, a six-part music comedy series that follows a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts.

There's a heap of original kids' content coming too, including new, exclusive DreamWorks TV titles including How To Train Your Dragon, Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones and TrollsTopia.

A bunch of movies and TV series from the NBCUniversal and Sky Studios’ back-catalogues will soon arrive on the streaming service. Meanwhile, your old favourites including The Office, Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock will remain on Stan for your nostalgic bingeing pleasure.

And with that, 2020 is looking a little brighter.