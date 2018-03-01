News
tv

A guide to every single incredible new Netflix series dropping in March.

I very much hope that no one has made plans for the entire month of March, because Netflix is releasing a whole heap of amazing and original new content and that’s going to keep us all pretty busy.

Fan favourite shows such as Jessica Jones and Santa Clarita Diet are getting a second season in the coming days, while brand new offerings such as Collateral and Tabula Rasa are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and binge-watching TV very late into the night.

To keep track of what’s coming out and when, here’s a guide with everything you need to know.

You might want to tell your family and friends not to come looking for you for a couple of weeks.

Every new original Netflix series dropping in March. 

21 Thunder:

Season 1 dropping Thursday March 1.

A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom.

Girls Incarcerated:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.

This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.

Ghost Wars: 

Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.

Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces.

Borderliner:

Season 1 dropping Tuesday March 6.

To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones:

Season 2 dropping Thursday March 8 

Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

Love:

Season 3 dropping Friday March 9

As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

New episode dropping Friday March 9

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

Nailed It:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 9

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Collateral:

Limited Series dropping Friday March 9

A London detective probes the seemingly random murder of a pizza delivery man, suspecting it's connected to a larger conspiracy.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors:

Part 1 dropping Tuesday March 13

A group of young people -- including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player -- gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.

Tabula Rasa:

Season 1 dropping Thursday 15 March

When a young woman with amnesia becomes a key figure in a missing persons case, she must reconstruct her memories to clear her name and solve the case.

Edha:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 16

Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant.

On My Block:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 16

This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.

The Binge host Laura Brodnik explains how this dark teen drama became the best thing on Netflix.

The Mechanism:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 23 

This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil.

The Defiant Ones:

Limited Series dropping Friday March 23 

Director Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society") traces the rise of music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership.

Requiem: Season 1 (23/3/2018)

After her mother commits suicide, a young cellist searches for answers about her past and unearths a sinister secret.

Alexa & Katie:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 23

Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she's also starting high school -- and ready for whatever comes next.

Santa Clarita Diet:

Season 2 Friday March 23

What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions -- like the bodies -- are stacking up.

A Series of Unfortunate Events:

Season 2 dropping Friday March 30 

Even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions. The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket.

Trump: An American Dream:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 30 

This is the story of modern America, told through the biography of Donald Trump, a man irrefutably shaped by history.

Trailer Park Boys:

Season 12 dropping Friday March 30 

The Trailer Park Boys return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, as Bubbles dives into his beer-brewing venture and Ricky and Julian try hard to go legit.

