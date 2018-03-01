A guide to every single incredible new Netflix series dropping in March.

I very much hope that no one has made plans for the entire month of March, because Netflix is releasing a whole heap of amazing and original new content and that’s going to keep us all pretty busy.
Fan favourite shows such as Jessica Jones and Santa Clarita Diet are getting a second season in the coming days, while brand new offerings such as Collateral and Tabula Rasa are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and binge-watching TV very late into the night.
To keep track of what’s coming out and when, here’s a guide with everything you need to know.
You might want to tell your family and friends not to come looking for you for a couple of weeks.
Every new original Netflix series dropping in March.
21 Thunder:
Season 1 dropping Thursday March 1.
A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom.
Girls Incarcerated:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.
This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.
Ghost Wars:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.
Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces.
Borderliner:
Season 1 dropping Tuesday March 6.
To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.
Marvel’s Jessica Jones:
Season 2 dropping Thursday March 8
Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.
Love:
Season 3 dropping Friday March 9
As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
New episode dropping Friday March 9
David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.
Nailed It:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 9
Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.
Collateral:
Limited Series dropping Friday March 9
A London detective probes the seemingly random murder of a pizza delivery man, suspecting it's connected to a larger conspiracy.
Terrace House: Opening New Doors:
Part 1 dropping Tuesday March 13
A group of young people -- including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player -- gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.
Tabula Rasa:
Season 1 dropping Thursday 15 March
When a young woman with amnesia becomes a key figure in a missing persons case, she must reconstruct her memories to clear her name and solve the case.
Edha:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 16
Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant.
On My Block:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 16
This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.
The Mechanism:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 23
This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil.
The Defiant Ones:
Limited Series dropping Friday March 23
Director Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society") traces the rise of music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership.
Requiem: Season 1 (23/3/2018)
After her mother commits suicide, a young cellist searches for answers about her past and unearths a sinister secret.
Alexa & Katie:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 23
Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she's also starting high school -- and ready for whatever comes next.
Santa Clarita Diet:
Season 2 Friday March 23
What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions -- like the bodies -- are stacking up.
A Series of Unfortunate Events:
Season 2 dropping Friday March 30
Even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions. The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket.
Trump: An American Dream:
Season 1 dropping Friday March 30
This is the story of modern America, told through the biography of Donald Trump, a man irrefutably shaped by history.
Trailer Park Boys:
Season 12 dropping Friday March 30
The Trailer Park Boys return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, as Bubbles dives into his beer-brewing venture and Ricky and Julian try hard to go legit.