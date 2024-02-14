Meghan Markle is up to something.

If you've missed Meghan Markle in your ears, this news is for you: she's launching another podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed a new deal with American podcast network Lemonada Media, after ending her Archetypes show when her $35 million Spotify deal with fell through.

Meghan will host a currently untitled series, and Lemonada will also distribute past episodes of Archetypes.

Watch: Meghan Markle's Archetypes. Post continues below video.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in the statement.

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works.

"I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Lemonada Media was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. Other podcasts on the network include 2023 Apple Podcast of the Year Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, The Sarah Silverman Podcast and Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy.

It's clear Meghan and husband Prince Harry are making moves.

Just yesterday, they unveiled their new website — dropping the 'royal' from sussexroyal.com, giving us simply sussex.com.

It also uses Meghan's coat of arms. Yes, she has one of those.

It was unveiled shortly after her and Harry's May 2018 wedding, and features a blue shield with golden rays, which are symbolic of her hometown of Los Angeles.

The website itself doesn't give too much away, but their individual bios highlight each of their philanthropic passions and reference their previous creative work.

There is also a news section, in case you miss the many, many headlines about these two.

Before the Lemonada announcement, the most recent news was that Prince Harry got in on the recent NFL mayhem by presenting the NFL Man of the Year award.

