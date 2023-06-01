Our homes are an extension of who we are, the way we style, organise and decorate says a lot about us.

This month, the Mamamia team shopped some great finds, scoring a few practical and decorative pieces that have made home life a little cosier this winter, one candle at a time.

Check out these decorating tips for dummies. Story continues after video.

Here, you'll find all the home purchases we now can't live without.

Image Supplied. Image Supplied. "I bought this candle warmer from Amazon! It also has a light, so it's like a lamp, and the bulb gently warms the candle so the fragrance permeates, but isn't too overpowering. Great for those with small spaces, or little hands around." –Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor. Babak Ganjel Print, $580. Image Supplied. "I just got my hands on this fun, original print by artist Babak Ganjei. I love art collecting, but original pieces have always been out of my budget. When I stumbled upon this gem, it was a perfect fit – affordable and fun. Plus, it never fails to spark interesting conversations. My particular print is no longer available, but Ganjei occasionally reprints it in different colour schemes a few times a year. There's a blue/pink one available right now, and it's just as good!" – Liv James, Social Media Producer. New dining set, $400. Image Supplied. "We bought a new dining set from a dude on Facebook Marketplace who makes tables and it is the love of my life." – Pip Lamb, Media Sales Manager.

Image Supplied. Image Supplied. "I got this canvas print for my room and I’m obsessed. It’s camp, I love the colours, and it’s a nod to vintage alcohol advertising posters from decades ago." – Isabella Ross, News Writer. Arctic Fox Faux Throw, $89.95. Image: BedBathnTable.

"I got this on sale and I live beneath this now." – Polly Taylor, Commission Editor.