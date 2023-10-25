'It's the perfect summer essential.' 20 things the Mamamia team bought this month.

Every month, I get to pester the Mamamia team and ask them what they bought throughout the month. It’s honestly one of the best parts of my job because of two reasons:

I love shopping, so I enjoy feeling inspired by other people’s purchases. I’m nosey and just genuinely want to know what people are spending their money on.

Watch: Street Style with Mamamia: Girls Night Out. Post continues below.

October was a big shopping month for Mamamia. From sunglasses to cute mini dresses, it’s evident everyone is getting their summer wardrobe ready.

So, without further ado, because I know you’re just itching to get into it, here’s everything the Mamamia team bought this month.

Image: Supplied.

“You know those pieces of jewellery that you’ll keep for the rest of your life? Well this is that for me. No joke, when I saw this necklace with a photo of myself and my husband from our wedding day I shed a few tears. I imagine dusting this off when I’m 80 and showing my grandchildren, because it’s just that special. It was packaged so thoughtfully too.” - Basmah Qazi, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: VRG GRL.

“I just ordered this dress! I love the print and thought it would be perfect for summer and vacations. Also the high neckline is a vibe, and it’s made from cotton-linen fabric which is a must in the warmer weather.” - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Birkenstock, The Iconic.

“I wore these during the day, round the pool and on the beach when on holidays and they were soooo comfortable and so much nicer than my usual ugly thongs.” - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

Image: H&M.

“I was on the hunt for a classic black full piece swimsuit that has most of my bum covered and fits larger boobs. Can’t fault this one from H&M. It’s affordable, the material is the right level of thickness, making it flattering, and I love the shape of the straps and neckline.” - Yvette Bay, People and Culture Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I splurged when overseas in Hong Kong on a denim jacket I fell in love with instantly. I've been needing a new one for ages and this has a cool vintage denim wash and a green collar (my favourite colour!). I'll wear it often, I know." - Charlie Begg, Morning Editor.

Image: Supplied.

“It finally happened. I put my feet into a pair of Crocs … and now I can never look back. I grabbed these cute as heck flower print platform sandal Crocs and I am an official convert— I’m dying to get my hands on a cream platform pair next! (PS. This particular print is sold out, but if you’re looking to get in on the Crocs sandal action, I also have deep feelings about the cream pair linked above.)” - Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

Image: Supplied.

“I bought these Rolla’s jeans from The Iconic — it is SO hard to get wider leg jeans to fit me properly because I’m so short but these are perfect.” - Nicole Madigan, Senior Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"If you're looking to add some edge into your wardrobe you really need to consider getting a chain necklace. This one from Arms Of Eve is not only the best quality but also so affordable! I feel like a ‘90s dirt bag but in the best way. And PSA, It's also stocked on The Iconic so keep your eye out when it goes on sale!" - Isabelle Dolphin, Social Media Producer.

Image: Rubi.

“I bought these sunnies a week ago and I've worn them almost every day since! Cute, affordable, go with everything. Such a good staple!” - Sydney Mitchel, Growth Marketing Manager.

Image: Nike, The Iconic.

“Not sexy but very comfy. They're giving 'Yeezy' without the price tag. I mostly wear them to and from pilates because they're roomy enough to wear with my pilates socks.” - Talia Phillips, Senior Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied.

“I bought this cute summer dress from Forever New — I have it in blue as well and it’s super easy to wear!” - Lea Porges, Audio Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"These things are the MVPs of my wardrobe. They may be small, but they are mighty. Why wear plain socks when you could wear coloured ones? It's such an easy way to look put together. Wearing a blue shirt? Put on blue socks. Suddenly, it seems like you thought about what you're wearing, but really, you just put socks on." - Olivia James, Social Media Producer.

Image: Uniqlo.

“I am absolutely obsessed with my new Uniqlo bag — it's like Mary Poppins' bag. It works for dog walks, but also works as a nicer bag for a casual night out to dinner. And it also fits my lunch, phone and everything I need for a day at work which saves me lugging a big bag around.” - Alex Anastassiou, Social Team Lead.

Image: Supplied.

“I love this denim jumpsuit — every time I wear it people ask, ‘where is that from, I love it!’ You can wear it super casual with a top underneath and sneakers or with nothing but a heel and a bold lip. It cinches in all the right places, is super flattering, comfy and cool! It also comes in tall and short versions for different heights and comes in black too.” - Annaliese Dent, Branded Content Manager.

Image: Supplied.

“I'm loving this pearl and gold necklace. Anyone who knows me is aware that I am a bit of a jewellery fiend — necklaces and earrings bring me major joy. This one is such a great length, and I don't own many necklaces with pearl detailing so that's something new that I'm really excited about.” - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"Seed shouldn't be slept on. I walked through their doors, and they instantly made my summertime linen dreams come true. This set is the perfect summer essential. It can be dressed up or down and mixed and matched. They have a HUGE selection of linen pieces at the moment which are high quality and timeless." Olivia James, Social Media Producer.

Image: Cotton On.

“This may be a total gimmick but I bought these 'active undies' from Cotton On that are SUPER lightweight and no show. I wore them for a run on Monday and they were very comfy.” - Sydney Mitchell, Growth Marketing Manager.

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

“I bought these for my Fiji holiday and wore them every evening as they were so comfortable and went with everything.” - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

Image: Arms Of Eve, The Iconic.

"I love these earrings, they're so beautiful and a little quirky. They add a little edge to my outfits whilst also barely feeling like they're there. The quality of the pieces is undeniable, especially when you consider the price. That being said, I would 100 per cent recommend it if you're looking for a new addition to your wardrobe!" - Isabelle Dolphin, Social Media Producer.

Image: Uniqlo.

"The Uniqlo built-in-bra-cropped-singlet-top situation is SO good! I have biggish tatas and always avoid thin strappy tops because I need to wear a bra with everything and I hate the look of bra straps. But this built-in one is so good (and not noticeable). I'll be buying one in every colour and I'll be purchasing the other styles too." - Taylah Strano, Senior Podcast Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"Whenever I put these on, I'm either met with disgust (from my best friend, who hates them) or a knowing nod from on-lookers. The girls who get it get it. Checkerboard Vans are the next big thing, not that they're underground and no one knows about them, but because they're having a resurgence and have found their way onto my feet. They're easy to wear, comfy and instantly spice up an outfit, especially when you wear them with something you wouldn't think matches, like a suit." - Olivia James, Social Media Producer.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Supplied/VRGGRL.

Calling All Australian Women! We want to hear from you in this suncare survey. For your time, you’ll go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!



