"I've been wearing it every single day." 20 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in September, as well as the cult products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

But first, Mamamia tries multi-masking. Post continues below.

"I'm a sucker for a lip balm. They're just glossy enough to look like a lip gloss but not sticky or glittery. This one's packed with lanolin to keep my lips hydrated but also has a gorgeous shine. But the main reason I love it: the smell. The strawberry scent smells exactly like a strawberry milkshake without being too strong that it gives you a headache. Winning." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I’ve been struggling to include retinol in my skincare routine since forever. I started using this guy a few weeks back, and it’s one of the few formulas that hasn’t made my skin freak out in an irritated mess. I’ve been using it consistently and noticing fewer breakouts and brighter skin. I’m on board." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I’m loving this Alpha-H cleanser. It really helped me with my impaired skin barrier." - Emma Cassidy, Client Services Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I'd heard about the benefits of this cult scalp scrub through beauty expert friends like Amy Clark, but I'd never bothered trying it until now. And I suddenly get it. One good scrub of this stripped all the old shampoo and dry conditioner residue from my noggin, and left my hair feeling baby soft and clean!! It's exy, but you get lots of uses from the super-sized tub!" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"As we're coming into summer, I'm doing everything to make my skin look clear, even and pretty, so that I can wear minimal makeup. So I opted for a chemical exfoliant. This one is a miracle. I swipe it across my face twice a week after cleansing and by the morning I find that my skin tone is more even and my nose looks less... gunky. Plus, this travel size is lasting me ages." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I was recently given this aromatherapy oil by Australian Lady Startup Flora Remedia to try, and I've been keeping it on my desk to apply to my pulse points throughout the day - especially when I'm feeling stressed. The eucalyptus and lemongrass fragrance is so calming and something about the ritual of applying it makes me feel like it's working." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"A moisturiser! In a coffee cup! With butt puns! I’m a sucker for this kinda sh*t. Packed with shea butter and caffeine, it not only smells bloody incredible (like a coconut vanilla dessert - I’m trying not to eat it) but my skin *drinks* it up post-shower. Love." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"If I had to get rid of all of my beauty products and keep one, it would probably be hair straightener. My hair is really annoying - it's frizzy and wavy, so I tend to straighten it. But because of this, it's uber dry and a lil' damaged. This straightener is designed to hydrate the hair, reduce damage and hold the style. I was a little sceptical because I've tried most popular straighteners and they tend to be the same. But no, not this one. My hair looked SO shiny, there was no frizz and it looked seriously healthy (even my boyfriend said so)." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"Okay this cleanser is luxe. I'd never tried a clay cleanser before so I was worried that it would dry out my already dry skin but it actually did quite the opposite. It's got this beautiful clay and oil consistency that melted off every single bit of makeup and left my skin feeling super soft, clean and hydrated. It's a little on the pricey side for a cleanser but it's well worth it because it feels expensive on the skin." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"Fake tanning your face is freakin' scary. And I SUCK at it. It ends up looking super patchy and gross 11/10 times, and there are few ways to hide it when things go wrong. But then I met this fancy little serum, and I wish we’d known each other sooner. It makes my skin not only look healthy and radiant in the faux glow department, but it’s also infused with vitamin C and vitamin D and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and protect skin. Full marks." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've had so many compliments on my toenail colour since I started using this - it's the perfect summery shade that's not pink or red, and the cool denim blue surprisingly looks cute with everything. Especially if you rarely wear colour in your outfits, like me!" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"This has become a staple in my everyday routine. I use it before I put my serums on so they don't pile, I use it when my skin is desperate for some hydration and I use it to set my makeup because it leaves this beautifully dewy finish that lasts the ENTIRE workday. 11/10, onto my second bottle." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"My hair is annoying and really hard to manage so I tend to style it with a straightener whenever I wear it out. But because of this, it can end up looking really flat. This product has a stupidly fine mist that pumps out powder that instantly gives my hair so much volume. Boom. Flat hair problem solved." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"This cleanser makes my face look like it's golden hour 24/7. It also makes me look so hydrated that this morning my mum asked me if I've started drinking water." - Emily Vernem, Audience Development Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"I tend to forget about moisturising after the shower, but considering how dry my skin is after winter I really need something. This one is my new favourite because it's light and not greasy. It dries quickly too so I don't have to wait around awkwardly before getting dressed." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I will admit when I first bought the Sukin Moisture Restoring Night Cream I was a tad wary because it was SO CHEAP. Eleven bucks at Priceline (on sale)... was it really going to be that good? My night cream before this was a shmancy fancy one and I honestly can't notice the difference now that I am using Sukin. I really love how thick it is, and it has a nice calming scent to it. Chef's kiss." - Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I LOVE blush. I think everyone should wear it because it instantly brings warmth and this healthy glow to the face. But I'm really good at overdoing blush. This colour works perfectly for that. It's pink but not too pink (so I don't end up looking like a clown) and has a warm undertone that sits really nicely with my bronzer. I've been wearing it every single day since I got it and I don't plan on stopping." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"When spring and summer roll around I tend to reach for my fake tan. But if it's warm I'll sweat it off before it's dried (yeah, cute). This stuff completely changed that. I add it to my tan right after I apply it and it stops that stickiness and sets it in place. Absolute game-changer." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.



"I love the scent and texture of this lip balm. I’ve been a fan of their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for a while and this feels like the perfect summer lip balm. The scent is amazing too." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"Okay, I know. I'm a little late on the bandwagon. But yes, I love this cheap shampoo and conditioner. Generally, I'm not fussed with what shampoo and conditioner I use so I tend to stick to the more affordable ones (sorry, not sorry). Then when everyone said this $10 one works, I was stoked. It gives my hair that extra volume and it smells so good." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

These products have been editorially curated because our team love them and reckon you will too.

What products are you loving sick this month? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Supplied.