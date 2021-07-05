"Show me a better bronzer and I'll show you a liar": 22 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

You guys, you guys... you know what time it is?! No? It's our monthly beauty round-up! How good. Are you excited? Are you intrigued? We sure are and we already know what's in here!

In case you're new here (omg, hi how are you? Pls take a seat) below you’ll find some deliciously pervy reviews of the all the best beauty products that launched in June, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So, please. Here’s our guide to the new skincare, makeup and haircare products you should *definitely* try this month.

*Scrambles for debit card*

"This serum has worked literal magic. Not heavy, no stinging and soaks in seconds. I’m ripping through it in record time, so feel like I need to buy a top up bottle before the EOFY sales end." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"Show me a better bronzer and I'll show you a liar. I went a few years without this in my life and finally decided to invest in it again. I now remember why I was so obsessed - it's the most natural hit of sun-kissed bronze, without any shimmer, and immediately makes you look like you've tanned - minus the harmful effects. Repurchasing for life." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle and Parenting.

"My skin SUCKS at handling AHAs - it's sensitive, easily irritated and super friggin' picky. So, I've jumped on the lactic acid train (it's a great option for sensitive skin), and this one from Sunday Riley is my favourite so far.

"I can totally see why it's such a cult product now (kinda embarrassed that it took me so long to try it tbh). My skin looks smoother, fresher and brighter, without the irritation. It's pricey for a big bottle (you can grab 15ml for $73), but I'm so on board." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

"Pregnancy breakouts are real and being limited with what I can use, I was really stuck to find something to calm down my skin - especially for deep pimples that were forming around the jaw. I was recommended this in-store and after two days I could start to see visible changes and my skin has calmed down so much since using.

"It's expensive, but you don't need a lot and and when you can't use your usual back up products and your skin is hurting, every drop feels worth it." - Andi McDermott, Strategy Manager.

"I purchased this for my 13-year-old daughter, who was getting some angry spots and it worked a treat!" - Belinda Cook, Head of Audio Sales.





"I was worried about how abrasive this stuff would be when I first tried it, but I absolutely LOVE it. You only need a tiny amount and it makes your skin feel so soft. Oh, and it also smells seriously delicious! It has a peppermint scent to it." - Bridgette Bathgate, Digital Marking Specialist.

"I heard the hype around this, so I bought it. Can confirm: It lives up to the buzz IRL!" - Gia Moylan, Podcast Producer.

"My lips. They're always so effin' dry. But I've recently been using this guy from Burt's Bees and gosh - it's good. And it lasts! Goodness it lasts. The beeswax seals everything in and keeps my lips alive in the cold and wind. My favourite part is the spicy lil tingle you get from the peppermint oil." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

"I just recently switched up my every day skincare routine. I've been using this set by MV Skintherapy. The products are vegan and made for sensitive skin. Every time I use them I feel like I've had a proper facial, they're so lush!" - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

"Loving this red lippy from L'Oréal! It's definitely a bold red - there's no denying that! But I've been on the hunt for a long time. The colour is gorgeous - it goes on smooth and dries matte (but it's not drying on your lips like some mattes). I also give it 9/10 for being mask proof, my newest lippy requirement! The colour is 113, 'I don't'. - Karen Alexander, Sales Manager.

"This guy is new and green and perfect for people with sensitive, irritated or problematic skin (ME). I've been using it for the past few days and my skin... she really likes it. It contains anti-inflammatory ingredients like cucumber (which is why it looks like Cottee's Cordial) and anti-bacterial ingredients like thyme to soothe and calm your skin.

"Overall, my skin is looking clearer and less red- so I can't wait to see more results with consistent use. Stay tuned." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

"I bought this to treat hormonal acne that's been popping up on my chest and shoulders, and with regular use I've really started to see a difference. It's less than 10 bucks for a bottle so for me, that's preferable to splurging on more expensive acne treatments that don't necessarily deliver results." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle and Parenting.

"I picked up this air dry cream from coles (probably, not 100 per cent sure) because I do NOT have a hair dryer and have been popping it in to my damp hair after a shower. It smells delicious and my hair is always super smooth and silky after popping it in. So easy and luxe." - Emma Gillman, Editorial Assistant.

"This moisturiser has been my saviour. My skin feels permanently dehydrated without it. Sits like a dream under makeup and doesn’t leave residue on your face." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"I've been loving this new perfume I got just before lockdown. It's warm, comforting and makes me feel refreshed to start the day." - Alyssa-Jane Ivery, Digital Projects & Community Manager.

"Picked up this Carmex lip balm from Priceline to try it and OMG it is amazing. I now have all three flavours. My favourite is the pear, which smells like All Natural Co’s snakes (!) not to mention how nice it feels on the lips. No winter flaking for me!" - Tarryn King, Sales Manager.

"Glasshouse Fragrances recently dropped a *delectable* Sugar Coated Collection and EVERYTHING SMELLS AMAZING. 'Movie Night' is one of my favourite scents, because it smells like waffle cones and caramelised popcorn, and is honestly the closest thing I'll get to going to the movies in Sydney right now." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

"I've been using this during winter and, MY GOD. When I'm feeling particularly dry faced and scratchy (the worst) I smoosh this bad boy on and I feel reborn." - Renny Beazley, Video Producer.

"I’ve been trying out a natural deodorant (I’ve tried many in the past and they never work) but this one is really good! It’s by a Lady Startup called Exposed Naturals." - Bridgette Bathgate, Digital Marking Specialist.

"This product has finally gotten my partner to give a s**t about skincare."

"He’s been using a chalky ass terrible moisturiser for years (I say years because it’s taken him four years to get through a bottle and it’s probably gone off), but I picked up this ‘bloke-focussed’ face wash and moisturiser and the BOY FINALLY HAS A ROUTINE."

"The formula is luscious, and the company is a local Aussie one that makes skincare super accessible and lovely for men. He’s looking refreshed and less leathery by the day." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"I’d heard it mentioned on the You Beauty Podcast a few times and after stewing on the purchase for ages finally got my hands on some. It smells amazing and gives my hair a 'just stepped out of the salon' feel." - Gia Moylan, Podcast Producer.

"I've been slathering this all over my face at night, so my skin doesn't flake off (cause cool weather sucks) - and it's bloody good. It's not sticky or greasy, and sinks in beautifully before bed. I wake up in the morning with smooth, hydrated and happy skin. All about it." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

