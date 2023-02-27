'You’ll feel like a smooth dolphin.' 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Hush.

Because it's that wonderful time of the month again where we get to share our favourite proddys.

All the stuff we've been putting on our faces/bodies/hair/elbows in February and LOVING. And you know what? We reckon you'd love 'em too.

The Mamamia team have tried and tested plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, hair and body products - and we really want to share them with you.

Because cool girls don't gatekeep beauty products, you guys. They just don't.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in February, as well as the old favourites we’ve rediscovered.

Image: Supplied

"This Benefit Lip Tint is so good! I’m not a fan of wearing lipstick but I like a hint of colour to make my lips look like they have some life. I pop this on for just 10 seconds or so and then dab it off and finish with gloss. Gives you that 'I just had a hot make out sesh with someone' flush of colour." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied

"The price - I know, I know. But gosh, she's gorgeous. This is a re-launch of the OG Clarins Extra Firming Cream - it's packed with hydrated silica of moonstone extract - which 100 per cent sounds like a magic potion but it promises to leave your skin feeling firmer and tighter. Sign me up." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied

"I've been loving the Gucci Face powder! She's spendy, but she applies like a dream. The compact is weighty (as to be expected) and stunning in person. I personally use the included powder puff to apply this powder and my face makeup never budges on me. On top of all that, this leaves a faint scent of Gucci Bloom after every application. Luxury to a G!" - Jaslyn Berg, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Image: Biologi

"I received this Biologi Blackberry Seed Oil to try - and all I can say is wow. It is nourishing yet light, which is perfect when layering with other skincare products. I also love mixing this in with my moisturiser to wear as a base underneath my makeup, and it gives me the ultimate lit-from-within glow. My skin absolutely drinks it up!" - Lisa Panetta, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Image: Supplied

"For someone who lives and breathes beauty, I'm remarkably good at messing up my eyeliner. On any given occasion I'll have to re-do it at least 25 times. And the wasted Q-Tips! Gosh. So when this micellar water pen made its way across my desk, I was VERY interested."

"It's just so smart? And why I didn't think of it?? It's literally a magic wand for fixing mistakes and touching up makeup throughout the day. Chuck it in your bag, and enjoy not looking like a panda at 12pm again." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.



Image: Supplied

"You've probably already seen it on your feed, so if you needed another reason to try it, let it be this! It gives your skin that extra dash of radiance with a lasting hold." - Mikayla Floriano, Senior Podcast Producer.

Image: Supplied

"I wasn’t that keen to spend $63 on body moisturiser but my skin was feeling in desperate need of some love and when I tried this on, I immediately fell in love. It feels so good, not too heavy or greasy, makes your skin glow, and has a lovely fragrance. You’ll feel like a smooth, sexy dolphin after." - Talia Phillips.

Maison Margiela Lazy Sunday Morning EDT, $183 for 30ml and 100ml refill.

Image: Supplied

"I'm utterly obsessed with all of Maison Margiela's scents - and this newcomer is no different. Lazy Sunday Morning is soft, fresh, clean and comforting. But also kind of makes you feel really expensive? Could it be my wedding perfume? MAYHAPS it could. It's a contender, at least. My favourite part is that it comes in refillable packaging - a 30ml fragrance and a 100 ml refill. We love to see it." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Benefit Cosmetics Deep Retreat Pore Cleansing Mask, available 1st March.

Supplied

"Yes! Have you heard? Benefit has a skincare range! Technically, it all doesn't hit stands until March 1, but I'm also terribly impatient and really want to tell you about this mask, like, right now - so here we are! As someone with dry skin, I didn't think this one would be for me. But... I love it."

"Pop it on over problem areas and the mask dries so you can see all these little spots where your oil is basically being pulled out of pores. SO COOL. SO GROSS. SO SATISFYING. The best part? It won't make your skin feel irritated and tight afterwards." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied

"If you're a fan of Fresh Beauty (all of us), please meet their latest addition - Black Tea Advanced Age Renewal Cream. It's very spendy Sue but Lordy does it make your skin look and feel really nice (it does). Everything feels softer. Smoother. Wrinkles are less hectic." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied

"I'm a sucker for Rare Beauty and when I saw this in stock, I had to grab it! I got the same colour Kelly recommended on You Beauty a few weeks ago, which I thought wouldn't suit me. But its literally perfect, melts in your fingertips, and glides on effortlessly." - Mikayla Floriano, Senior Podcast Producer.

Image: Farmacy Beauty; Mamamia

"I have been using this Farmacy Honey Halo moisturiser and I'm completely obsessed! It is ultra hydrating yet lightweight, and I wake up every morning with such a nice, natural glow to my skin."

"It comes with a cute little magnetic spatula for application, and it sticks to the lid so you won’t ever have to worry about losing it! This moisturiser has done wonders for my skin and I will absolutely be purchasing again." - Lisa Panetta, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Image: Supplied

"Okay, STORY TIME. I went to the Summer Fridays launch for their new skin tint a couple of weeks back, and got colour matched by a makeup artist - and you guys, the formula felt AMAZING. Light on the skin. Glowy as hell. No clinging to all my dry areas, etc. etc."

"I was sooo excited to wear it every day, forever, but when I got home, I realised I picked up the wrong gift bag with the wrong shade. So, shout out to the person who ended up with mine! But, honestly, I had it on for like two hours and it felt *that* good that I'm heading to Mecca immediately and snapping one up. I reckon it could be a new everyday favourite." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied

"Would ya just look at these fabulous illustrations? It's giving poolside! Sophie Bell from Peppa Hart agency is the woman behind this limited edition summer series - and the scents are unreal."

"My pick of the bunch is Sunkissed Lily Madison Candle - full of beautiful white florals, with pineapple and peach notes, it's tropical, fresh and summery and makes me feel like I'm on holidays even though I'm totally not ha ha (help) ha." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Sephora; Mamamia.

"It's not new but omg how have I NOT tried this? Like, I'm almost embarrassed? Leigh Campbell talked about it in the You Beauty newsletter (if you aren't signed up, head here) and said it was well worth the hype - so I tried it. And she was right. Obviously."

"It's a heat-activated spray you use after every third or fourth shampoo. After you blast your hair dry, it feels like a silky smooth dream and I'm never living without it again. What a fool!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Feature Image: Supplied/Mamamia/Canva.