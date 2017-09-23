Netflix deletes kids' TV show after viewers notice NSFW drawing in the background.

Streaming giant Netflix has been forced to pull an episode of a children’s television show after a parent noticed a very x-rated image hidden in the background of a scene.

The mother shared the image on Facebook (her post has since been deleted), writing that she was shocked to discover what appeared to be a drawing of a penis in one of the episodes.

“Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is Maya the Bee Season 1, Episode 35,” she wrote.

“I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show.”

Sure enough, as the show's characters fly past a tree, the phallic graffiti can clearly be seen in the background.

The studio behind the cartoon, which follows a young, tomboyish bee named Maya who leaves her hive to explore neighbouring meadows, said an investigation into how the image made it into the episode is underway.

"An absolutely inappropriate image has been discovered in a four-second fly-by scene in one episode of the total of 78 episodes of the series," read a statement from French production company Studio 100 to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The origin of this image obviously results from a very bad joke from one of the 150 artists working on the production.

"This is indeed unacceptable to the Studio 100 Group as owner of the brand and all its partners and doesn't reflect the quality of its work and its values. Legal action has already been started.

"Studio 100 very much regrets this incident and would like to offer its sincere apologies to all Maya the Bee fans."

The company said it is also taking "technical measures" to fix the episode in question so it can appear online once gain.