I’m sorry to frighten you but… but it’s August.

None of us remember June or July but according to the calendar they took place.

The good news is it’s cold and all any of us want to do it sit at home in front of the heater and watch Netflix with a dog curled up on our lap.

Here are the TV shows and movies dropping on Netflix this August. ENJOY.

Marvel’s The Defenders

This limited series follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) all of whom have had roles in their own individual series. The four superheroes have one common goal, which is to save New York City. Although they are all burdened with their own personal challenges, they discover that they are much stronger when they work together. They are attempting to defeat the enemy, The Hand.

The series will comprise of eight episodes.

Drops 18th of August.

Atypical

Atypical is a dark comedy developed by Netflix, which follows the life of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old who is on the autism spectrum. The series deals with the question of: what does it mean to be 'normal'? Sam is in search of independence and romantic love, while his family deals with changes and complications in their own lives.

The series will comprise of eight episodes.

Drops 11th of August.

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Immigrant is the comedy special everyone will be talking about in August.

Comedian, actor and best-selling author Maz Jabrani immigrated to the US from Iran as a child. His hour long show deals with subjects from politics (particularly in the age of Trump), parenting to the LGBTIQ community.

Drops 1st of August.

The Mist

The Mist is a television series based on the story by Stephen King by the same name. It is set in a small town, where a family is suddenly torn apart by a brutal crime. As they begin to investigate, a mist rolls in, cutting the family off from the rest of the world, and in some instances, each other. They struggle to maintain their sanity as society as they know it completely breaks down.

Drops 35th of August.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

This eight-part comedy series stars Amy Poehler, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd, Alyssa Milano and many more. The story centres around the Camp Firewood Ten Year Reunion and is set in the 1990s. It's a sequel to the original Wet Hot American Summer and by all accounts, will be very, very funny.

Drops 4th of August.

Other notable mentions include:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe — August 1

Marvel's Doctor Strange — August 1

Dear White People — August 1

Stigmata — August 1

Garfield: The Movie — August 1

12 Angry Men — August 1

Animal Kingdom: Season 2 — From August 2

The Age of Adaline — August 8

Mad Max: Fury Road — August 10

The Lego Movie — August 10

Edge of Tomorrow — August 10

Paper Planes — August 10

Wedding Crashers — August 17

Death Note — August 25

Disney's Queen of Katwe — August 8

Vikings: Season 4 New Episodes — August 25

The Manchurian Candidate — August 25

Disney’s Moana — August 29

