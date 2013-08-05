Introducing... the "Happy Ride" vibrating bicycle seat

Now this will encourage more workers to bike to work and it may even lead to a sharp increase in daily exercise.

Not to mention an huge surge in attendance at Spin classes nation-wide.

The 'Happy Ride' vibrating bicycle seat is now available in a sex shop near you.

It's the invention of SexShop365 who thought it would be a fabulous idea to add a little spice to our bicycle rides. We agree. It's fabulous.

The small vibrator is positioned in the middle of the seat and offers 'great pleasurable heights'. Apparently it's discreet, emitting only a low hum while in operation.

It costs approximately $37 to transform your bike into a pleasure craft such as this.

We recommend riding with a partner who can make sure you don't run into a tree.

Clair Bowden of SexShop365 told The Daily Mail there is growing demand for exercise-related toys.

It certainly gives new meaning to the phrase 'bike enthusiast'.